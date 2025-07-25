Madison Square Garden Honors Hulk Hogan With Emotional Farewell

Madison Square Garden paid a powerful tribute to one of pro wrestling’s greatest legends, Hulk Hogan.

Just hours after news broke of the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing, the iconic New York City arena lit up with a striking black-and-white display in his honor.

Hogan’s image, captured in his prime, towered above the entrance with the message: “Rest In Peace Hulk Hogan – 1953-2025.” For longtime fans who witnessed him make history at MSG, the tribute felt deeply personal.

This was more than a farewell. It was a bold reminder of Hogan’s unmatched legacy in the building often called the heart of sports entertainment. Tributes like this are rare, and fitting for a man who helped shape wrestling’s golden era.

El MSG rinde tributo a Hulk Hogan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/blxVIK0SMM , Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) July 24, 2025

