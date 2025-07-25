Dana White Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Credits Him as a Pioneer of Combat Sports

UFC President Dana White added his voice to the growing wave of tributes following the passing of Hulk Hogan, reflecting on the wrestling icon's lasting influence beyond the squared circle. Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime on FOX News, White credited Hogan and his era as pivotal in shaping his own journey in combat sports promotion.

“I grew up in that era, that’s my era… The ’80s were incredible. Not just them, guys like Stallone and Arnold and the list goes on and on of the men’s men of that era. Reagan, I mean, I could go on and on.”

Although White came from a boxing background, he emphasized that Hogan's presence was part of a larger cultural movement that ultimately helped pave the way for the UFC's rise.

“To say that the WWE, boxing, and other things of that time, from the Muhammad Alis to Hulk Hogan, Vince, and Don King, all of the guys who paved the way for me to be where I am today, all had an impact and a lasting impression in my life.”

“Definitely the way that the UFC is today and the things that I’ve done to build it all have a little piece of all those guys and their businesses.”

White also recalled a powerful exchange with Hogan during the 2016 Republican National Convention, noting how personal that moment became for him.

“He pulled me aside and, you know, I’ll never forget that conversation that we had that night. He was a good man. He was special. He loved the president and obviously he loved America.”

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member