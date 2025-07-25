TNA iMPACT Opens with Tribute to Hulk Hogan After Wrestling Icon’s Death

The July 24 edition of TNA iMPACT marked the first major televised wrestling broadcast following the passing of Hulk Hogan. As the show opened, a somber tone was set with a memorial graphic honoring the wrestling legend, and commentator Tom Hannifan addressed the audience with heartfelt words.

“Earlier today, the world learned of the passing of the biggest icon in the history of professional wrestling, Hulk Hogan. His contributions to this company, and to the entirety of this industry will never be forgotten. TNA Wrestling is deeply saddened by this news and we are sending our condolences to the fans, friends, and family of Hulk Hogan.”

Hogan was a major figure in TNA Wrestling from 2009 to 2013, taking on a central role both on and off screen. Though he is no longer with us, his presence continues to loom large over the industry he helped build. His impact on TNA and the world of professional wrestling will always be remembered.