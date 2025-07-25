Michael Cole: “Hogan and McMahon Created Sports Entertainment”

WWE’s lead announcer Michael Cole recently reflected on the massive influence Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon had on the evolution of professional wrestling, following the shocking news of Hogan’s passing.

Speaking with ESPN’s SportsCenter, Cole recounted how Hogan and McMahon reshaped the entire wrestling landscape, transforming what was once a regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse. Cole’s words came during an emotionally charged week that also saw the deaths of other major figures in entertainment, including Ozzy Osbourne and Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

In his remarks, Cole detailed the roots of WWE’s rise, highlighting how McMahon, after acquiring the company from his father in 1982, handpicked Hogan as the face of the then-WWF. This partnership laid the groundwork for the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985, a landmark moment that launched the Rock N’ Wrestling era and attracted major celebrities such as Cyndi Lauper and Muhammad Ali into the mix.

“Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon created sports entertainment. There’s a reason that Netflix and Peacock and USA Network are bringing our shows on a weekly basis because of what they created back in the 1980s, taking this small regional promotion and turned it into this global juggernaut,” Cole said.

He praised Hogan’s unique ability to draw in a generation of fans, describing him as the embodiment of the term “superstar.” Hogan’s charisma and presence, according to Cole, made him the central figure in inspiring young audiences to fall in love with professional wrestling.

The impact of Hogan’s death was immediate and widespread, with fans, peers, and industry leaders paying tribute to the man who was not only a wrestling icon but also a major force in pop culture history.

Michael Cole speaks on the legacy of Hulk Hogan



“Vince McMahon & Hulk Hogan made Sports Entertainment”



(SportsCenter)



pic.twitter.com/6A2dmqMfNJ , FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 25, 2025

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member