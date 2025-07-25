The Rock Thanks Hulk Hogan: “Thank You For The House, Brother”

WWE megastar and Hollywood icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has paid emotional tribute to the late Hulk Hogan, marking the first time he has spoken publicly since Hogan’s passing. Taking to Instagram at 2:00 AM on July 25, Johnson shared a heartfelt message alongside a clip from their iconic WrestleMania showdown, offering both a personal and powerful farewell to a childhood idol turned friend.

Johnson began his tribute by taking fans back to a moment from 1984 when he was just 12 years old. He recalled attending a match at Madison Square Garden where he caught Hogan’s signature “HULKSTER” headband. Later, backstage, he returned it to Hogan.

“In 1984, I gave you your ‘HULKSTER’ headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden , I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it in the crowd.”

The moment became even more meaningful when Hogan made good on a promise to replace it.

“A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that. You kept your word, with a handshake and a ‘thanks kid.’ And that meant the world to that little 12 year old boy.”

Nearly two decades later, that same boy would share the ring with Hogan on the grandest stage of them all.

“Just 17 years later, and still a kid at the age of 29 years old , I’m standing in the middle of the ring and facing you , one of my wrestling heroes in the main event of WRESTLEMANIA.”

Reflecting on that now-legendary moment when Hogan kicked out of the Rock Bottom, Johnson described it as unlike anything else in his storied career.

“Just listen and FEEL that crowd go ELECTRIC… all for you. I’ve never felt anything like that in my entire wrestling career.”

Although many viewed that match as a symbolic “passing of the torch,” The Rock was quick to redirect the credit back to Hogan.

“You may have ‘passed the torch’ to me that night, but you, my friend… you ‘drew the house’ meaning you sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan.”

Johnson ended his message with a line that resonated deeply with anyone who has ever stepped inside the squared circle.

“From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever… Thank you for the house, brother… Thank you, for the house.”

Johnson’s tribute captured not only the legacy of Hulk Hogan but also the unique, lifelong bond between two of wrestling’s most iconic figures.

