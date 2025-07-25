×
Steve Austin Pays Emotional Tribute to Hulk Hogan Following His Passing

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
Steve Austin Pays Emotional Tribute to Hulk Hogan Following His Passing

The tributes continue to pour in following the passing of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, and now “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has shared his thoughts on the loss of his fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

Austin took to Instagram to reflect on Hogan’s legacy, posting a photo of the two together along with a heartfelt caption that read:

“Hulk Hogan was born to be a Professional Wrestler. Larger than life. Charisma for days. He was in a stratosphere all on his own. His contributions are immense. His influence will be forever. Hulkamania lives on. My condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Although Hogan and Austin never faced off in a singles match, they did have a significant moment together when they joined The Rock to kick off WWE WrestleMania 30. The closest they came to competing directly was during a rare three-on-two handicap match in March 2002 on WWE Raw, where Hogan teamed with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall as the nWo to defeat Austin and The Rock.

