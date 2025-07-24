Kevin Nash Reacts to Hulk Hogan's Passing: “I Lost Another Brother”

Kevin Nash has broken his silence following the heartbreaking news of Hulk Hogan’s passing, sharing a raw and emotional message that speaks to both the bond they shared and the weight of recent loss.

Nash, who famously stood beside Hogan in the New World Order during one of wrestling’s most groundbreaking eras, poured out his grief in a brief but poignant post on X, just years after also mourning the loss of another close friend, Scott Hall.

“I lost another brother. Icon does not even touch it. Rest in power my friend. NWO 4 Life… and beyond,” Nash wrote.

Hogan’s reveal as the third man in the nWo at Bash at the Beach in 1996 forever changed the course of professional wrestling, and Nash was right there beside him as they launched one of the most revolutionary stables in history. Their bond went beyond the ring, a brotherhood forged through decades of shared moments, challenges, and triumphs.

Now, with both Hogan and Hall gone, Nash stands as the last of the original nWo trio, carrying the memories of a group that redefined wrestling culture.

