Real American Freestyle to Launch as Planned Following Hulk Hogan’s Death

Real American Freestyle will move forward with its launch as scheduled, despite the heartbreaking loss of one of its co-founders, Hulk Hogan.

In the wake of Hogan’s passing, the organization released a heartfelt statement honoring the wrestling legend’s role in bringing the new venture to life. Hogan had been named the inaugural commissioner of Real American Freestyle and was set to be a central figure alongside Eric Bischoff and amateur wrestling coach Izzy Martinez. The group emphasized that continuing the league is the best way to carry forward Hogan’s passion and legacy.

“Today we lost our Commissioner. We lost a friend. And the sport of wrestling lost one of its greatest champions, not just in the ring, but in spirit,” the statement began. “Hulk Hogan believed wrestling was more than just entertainment. He saw it as a brotherhood, a proving ground and a platform for greatness. That’s what Real American Freestyle was built to be, a new stage for the toughest, most passionate athletes on Earth. And Hulk was at the center of it.”

The group reflected on Hogan’s deep involvement, noting that he personally met with athletes, watched tape, shared stories, and provided unmatched support. “RAF was personal to him, something bigger than all of us. This league is part of his legacy, and we intend to honor it,” the statement concluded.

Real American Freestyle aims to bridge the gap between amateur and professional wrestling, offering top amateur talents a new career path in a competitive setting. The league’s debut event will take place in Cleveland on August 30 and will be available to stream on Fox Nation.

Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson also released a message in remembrance of Hogan: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hulk Hogan, who single-handedly shaped the world of professional wrestling and inspired millions around the world. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and his many fans.”

Hogan, who was 71, passed away earlier today after suffering cardiac arrest. He had recently been dealing with complications following neck surgery in May.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member