Linda McMahon Shares Heartfelt Tribute After Hulk Hogan’s Passing

In the wake of Hulk Hogan’s passing, Linda McMahon has shared an emotional tribute, marking her first public comments since the wrestling icon’s death. The longtime WWE executive and former Small Business Administration chief reflected on her four-decade bond with Hogan, underlining just how deeply he was embedded in the WWE family.

Posting to Twitter, McMahon described Hogan as not only a professional partner but a personal friend.

“I had the privilege of knowing and working with @HulkHogan Hogan for over 40 years. Hulk was a dear friend and member of our WWE family. His legacy in and out of the ring will always be remembered. He was one of a kind!”

She concluded her message by extending condolences to those mourning Hogan’s death.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all of his fans.”

Her statement follows one from Vince McMahon, who earlier called Hogan the greatest WWE Superstar of all time and credited him as a transformative figure in the global rise of professional wrestling. With both McMahons now publicly honoring Hogan, his passing continues to resonate across every level of the wrestling world.