Ric Flair Breaks Down in Tears Over Hulk Hogan’s Death

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
Ric Flair Breaks Down in Tears Over Hulk Hogan's Death

Ric Flair became overwhelmed with emotion during a heartfelt interview with TMZ, shortly after learning of the passing of his longtime friend and fellow wrestling icon, Hulk Hogan.

Speaking with Harvey Levin, Flair was visibly shaken as he reflected on Hogan’s sudden death from cardiac arrest. Through tears, he shared that he had only recently spoken with Hogan’s former manager, Jimmy Hart, who had reassured him just a day earlier that the WWE legend was doing well.

"To have this happen is just horrible," Flair said, struggling to come to terms with the news.

While their careers often positioned them as rivals in the ring, Flair was quick to point out that behind the scenes they shared a deep bond. "We were actually very close friends," he said. "We had magic."

Flair then recalled several personal moments between them, including how Hogan once helped him financially but refused to accept any repayment. He also remembered that Hogan was among the first to visit him in the hospital after his life-threatening health scare in 2017.

"How do you forget things like that?" Flair said, his voice breaking with emotion.

