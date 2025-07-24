Brooke Hogan Grateful for Final 'I Love You' to Father Hulk Hogan Before His Death

Brooke Hogan is finding comfort in knowing she had the chance to tell her father, Hulk Hogan, that she loved him during their final conversation, despite a strained relationship in his final years.

According to TMZ, sources close to Brooke say she was informed of her father’s death on Thursday morning through a message her brother Nick sent to her husband. The Hogan family relationship had reportedly been fractured for some time, with Brooke and her father having a particularly distant connection due to years of unresolved issues and how she felt she had been treated.

The last time Brooke and Hulk spoke was just two weeks before his wedding to Sky Daily in September 2023. That final phone call, sources say, was emotional. Brooke told her father she loved him and expressed concern for his well-being, urging him to slow down and take care of himself as his health declined. While Hulk reportedly did not want to hear it, he did apologize , though he never specified what he was sorry for.

Those close to Brooke say she remained protective of her father and continued to worry about him, even when her concern was not welcomed. Her husband is said to have made several attempts to help repair the relationship, including after Brooke faced a near-death experience during childbirth. However, Hulk allegedly remained distant, never reaching out or showing interest in meeting Brooke’s children. Insiders say he was only open to a relationship with her on his own terms.

Despite the tension and missed opportunities, Brooke is said to be thankful that their final exchange ended with “I love you.” Those words, shared in that last conversation, have brought her a sense of peace as she mourns his passing.

