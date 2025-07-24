×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Brooke Hogan Grateful for Final 'I Love You' to Father Hulk Hogan Before His Death

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
Brooke Hogan Grateful for Final 'I Love You' to Father Hulk Hogan Before His Death

Brooke Hogan is finding comfort in knowing she had the chance to tell her father, Hulk Hogan, that she loved him during their final conversation, despite a strained relationship in his final years.

According to TMZ, sources close to Brooke say she was informed of her father’s death on Thursday morning through a message her brother Nick sent to her husband. The Hogan family relationship had reportedly been fractured for some time, with Brooke and her father having a particularly distant connection due to years of unresolved issues and how she felt she had been treated.

The last time Brooke and Hulk spoke was just two weeks before his wedding to Sky Daily in September 2023. That final phone call, sources say, was emotional. Brooke told her father she loved him and expressed concern for his well-being, urging him to slow down and take care of himself as his health declined. While Hulk reportedly did not want to hear it, he did apologize , though he never specified what he was sorry for.

Those close to Brooke say she remained protective of her father and continued to worry about him, even when her concern was not welcomed. Her husband is said to have made several attempts to help repair the relationship, including after Brooke faced a near-death experience during childbirth. However, Hulk allegedly remained distant, never reaching out or showing interest in meeting Brooke’s children. Insiders say he was only open to a relationship with her on his own terms.

Despite the tension and missed opportunities, Brooke is said to be thankful that their final exchange ended with “I love you.” Those words, shared in that last conversation, have brought her a sense of peace as she mourns his passing.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy