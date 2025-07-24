×
Bubba the Love Sponge Expresses Regret Over Never Making Amends With Hulk Hogan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
Bubba the Love Sponge has spoken out in the wake of Hulk Hogan’s passing, expressing deep regret and sorrow over the loss of his former friend. Although the two had a complicated and fractured relationship in recent years, Bubba admitted the pain of Hogan’s death has been difficult to process.

Speaking to TMZ, the controversial radio host reflected on their once-close bond, which was marred by the infamous 2012 sex tape scandal involving Hogan and Bubba’s then-wife, Heather Clem. The fallout from that incident permanently damaged their friendship, despite what was believed to be a mutual agreement at the time. Hogan later sued both Bubba and Clem, eventually settling the matter with a $5,000 payment and a public apology. However, the two never reconciled.

“I am heartbroken to hear of Terry’s passing. As everyone knows we had our issues and those issues were mostly my fault,” Bubba admitted. “I loved him as a friend while he was with us, and will continue to love his memory as a friend going forward.”

He continued by acknowledging his own mistakes and the remorse he now feels for never being able to make amends.

“I am saddened that I will never be able to tell him how sorry I am for the way I handled things that created the rift between us. I miss my friend and hope he rests in peace.”

Bubba and Hogan shared a deep personal and professional connection during their years of friendship, but their falling out had kept them apart ever since. As recently as last month, Bubba suggested on-air that Hogan’s health was in serious decline, leading to speculation that his family was bracing for the worst. At the time, that claim was denied, but now, just weeks later, Hogan’s death has become a tragic reality.

