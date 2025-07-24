Hulk Hogan’s Passing: Kurt Angle, Undertaker, Sylvester Stallone and Others Pay Tribute

In the wake of Hulk Hogan’s passing, tributes have poured in from across the wrestling world and beyond, highlighting the impact the late WWE Hall of Famer had not only on sports entertainment but on pop culture at large.

Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone are among the many who paid their respects to the larger-than-life figure. Hogan, whose influence helped shape modern professional wrestling, passed away earlier this week at the age of 71.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reflected on Hogan's monumental role in the industry and how it paved the way for his own career. He wrote, “R.I.P Hulkster, thank you for opening up doors for so many people in the business including myself. There would not be a Kurt Angle, without the American Made, Hulk Hogan. My heart and prayers go out to his family. We lost a real icon today.”

The Undertaker also shared his thoughts, posting, “The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan.”

Shawn Michaels described Hogan as someone who “didn’t just work in this business… he transformed it.” Others echoed similar sentiments, including former TNA star Abyss, who said, “Thank you Hulk! You treated me so great and sharing the ring with you was a dream realized for me. Rest in Peace.”

Taz, who spent time with Hogan in both WWE and TNA, noted that Hogan played a major role in wrestling becoming mainstream. “During our time working together in WWE & TNA he was always very nice to me. He was one of the major reasons why the industry became mainstream years ago.”

Outside of wrestling, actor Sylvester Stallone shared a heartfelt message, remembering their time working together on Rocky III. “I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant personality and showman when he was 26 years old. He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made Rocky III incredibly special. My heart breaks. I think that he’s gone…”

Tributes also came in from personalities such as Mario Lopez, Brooke Shields, and Brian Gewirtz. Wrestlers including Frankie Kazarian, The Blue Meanie, and John “Bradshaw” Layfield expressed gratitude for Hogan’s influence on their careers and the kindness he showed them over the years.

Layfield noted, “There will never be another. Hulkamania never dies.”

As tributes continue to come in, it is clear that Hogan’s presence extended far beyond the ring. He inspired a generation, broke barriers, and leaves behind a legacy that helped define professional wrestling’s golden era.