WrestleMania XII Becomes First Main Event with All Competitors Still Alive Following Hulk Hogan's Passing

With the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan at the age of 71, WrestleMania XII now holds a unique place in WWE history. It is officially the first WrestleMania where all the wrestlers who competed in the main event are still alive.

WrestleMania XII, held in 1996, featured an iconic 60-minute Iron Man Match between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels. Both men remain active in the wrestling industry today and continue to be celebrated for their contributions to the sport.

Prior to Hogan’s death, WrestleMania VII was the earliest event to hold that distinction. That main event saw Hulk Hogan defeat Sgt. Slaughter in a high-stakes match tied to real-world events. With Hogan's passing, Sgt. Slaughter now stands as the sole survivor of that main event.

Hogan, a centerpiece of WWE’s early WrestleMania history, was involved in numerous headline matches, including:

WrestleMania I: Teamed with Mr. T to face Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff. Both Piper and Orndorff have since passed away.

WrestleMania II: Fought King Kong Bundy in a steel cage match. Bundy died in 2019.

WrestleMania III: Defeated Andre the Giant, who died in 1993.

WrestleMania V and VI: Faced and defeated Randy Savage and lost to Ultimate Warrior, both of whom have since passed.

WrestleMania VIII: Competed against Sid Justice, who passed away in 2024.

WrestleMania IX: Headlined alongside Bret Hart and Yokozuna, with Yokozuna passing in 2000.

Other early WrestleMania main events also featured stars who are no longer with us:

WrestleMania X: Bret Hart vs. Yokozuna.

WrestleMania XI: NFL legend Lawrence Taylor took on Bam Bam Bigelow, who died in 2007.

This shift marks a somber milestone in WWE’s timeline and highlights the generational changes in the company’s iconic showcase. WrestleMania XII now stands as the earliest example of a main event where both participants remain alive, as the legacy of those before them continues to be remembered.