×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WrestleMania XII Becomes First Main Event with All Competitors Still Alive Following Hulk Hogan's Passing

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
WrestleMania XII Becomes First Main Event with All Competitors Still Alive Following Hulk Hogan's Passing

With the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan at the age of 71, WrestleMania XII now holds a unique place in WWE history. It is officially the first WrestleMania where all the wrestlers who competed in the main event are still alive.

WrestleMania XII, held in 1996, featured an iconic 60-minute Iron Man Match between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels. Both men remain active in the wrestling industry today and continue to be celebrated for their contributions to the sport.

Prior to Hogan’s death, WrestleMania VII was the earliest event to hold that distinction. That main event saw Hulk Hogan defeat Sgt. Slaughter in a high-stakes match tied to real-world events. With Hogan's passing, Sgt. Slaughter now stands as the sole survivor of that main event.

Hogan, a centerpiece of WWE’s early WrestleMania history, was involved in numerous headline matches, including:

  • WrestleMania I: Teamed with Mr. T to face Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff. Both Piper and Orndorff have since passed away.

  • WrestleMania II: Fought King Kong Bundy in a steel cage match. Bundy died in 2019.

  • WrestleMania III: Defeated Andre the Giant, who died in 1993.

  • WrestleMania V and VI: Faced and defeated Randy Savage and lost to Ultimate Warrior, both of whom have since passed.

  • WrestleMania VIII: Competed against Sid Justice, who passed away in 2024.

  • WrestleMania IX: Headlined alongside Bret Hart and Yokozuna, with Yokozuna passing in 2000.

Other early WrestleMania main events also featured stars who are no longer with us:

  • WrestleMania X: Bret Hart vs. Yokozuna.

  • WrestleMania XI: NFL legend Lawrence Taylor took on Bam Bam Bigelow, who died in 2007.

This shift marks a somber milestone in WWE’s timeline and highlights the generational changes in the company’s iconic showcase. WrestleMania XII now stands as the earliest example of a main event where both participants remain alive, as the legacy of those before them continues to be remembered.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy