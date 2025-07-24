Florida Police Hold Press Conference on Hulk Hogan’s Death

The city of Clearwater, Florida has confirmed further details surrounding the tragic passing of professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who died earlier today at the age of 71. The news first broke after reports emerged that emergency services had been dispatched to Hogan’s residence following signs of cardiac arrest.

During a press conference held by Clearwater authorities, Major Nate Burnside of the Clearwater Police Department confirmed that both police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to Hogan’s home shortly before 10 AM. Upon arrival, Hogan was found experiencing what Burnside described as a “serious medical-related issue.” Paramedics administered immediate treatment at the scene before transporting him to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:17 AM.

Burnside stated that an investigation is underway, which he clarified is standard protocol for incidents of this nature. At this time, there are no indications of foul play or anything suspicious surrounding Hogan’s death. He also shared that Hogan’s family is being provided with support and resources during this incredibly difficult time.

He concluded by urging everyone to keep Hogan’s loved ones in their thoughts and noted that more updates would be shared when available.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member