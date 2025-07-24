×
Hulk Hogan's Cause of Death Confirmed as Cardiac Arrest

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
Hulk Hogan's Cause of Death Confirmed as Cardiac Arrest

The tragic passing of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has been further detailed, with new information now confirming the cause of death and audio from the emergency 911 call made earlier today.

According to PWInsider, sources have confirmed that Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, suffered a massive cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. Paramedics responded swiftly and transported the 71-year-old to a nearby hospital. Despite emergency efforts, doctors were sadly unable to revive him.

The heartbreaking 911 call has since been released by TMZ, providing confirmation that the WWE Hall of Famer experienced a cardiac event that led to his sudden passing.

Hogan had reportedly been dealing with ongoing back and neck issues in recent months, following neck surgery earlier this year. He had been attending follow-up appointments to monitor his condition. Rumors concerning his declining health, previously spread by former friend Bubba The Love Sponge, were publicly denied and dismissed at the time.

Just before his passing, Hogan had launched a new amateur wrestling venture alongside longtime associate Eric Bischoff. Their promotion, Real American Freestyle Wrestling, was set to debut later this summer and had already secured a streaming deal with Fox Nation.

The WWE legend was also preparing to open a new $7 million sports bar named Slam, which was set to open opposite Madison Square Garden in New York City, an area Hogan often referred to as his wrestling "home."

