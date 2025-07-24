×
TNA President and Jake Roberts Pay Tribute to Hulk Hogan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
TNA President and Jake Roberts Pay Tribute to Hulk Hogan

The wrestling community continues to mourn following the tragic news that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. Tributes have poured in from across the industry, including a statement from TNA President Carlos Silva, who took to the company’s official X account to reflect on Hogan’s immense legacy.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan,” Silva wrote. “Hogan’s name was synonymous with professional wrestling, transcending the industry to become an American pop culture fixture. My condolences go out to his fans, friends and family. Rest in peace.”

Hogan had a significant connection to TNA, having made his first appearance for the company in 2003 before returning for a more prominent run between 2009 and 2013. His time in TNA saw him play a major role both on-screen and behind the scenes during one of the company’s most ambitious periods.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts also paid tribute to his former colleague and longtime friend, stating, “It’s hard to put into words what Terry ‘Hulk Hogan’ Bollea meant to professional wrestling and entertainment. He may be gone, but his memory and legacy will live forever. RIP Hulkster.”

AEW star Christopher Daniels also expressed his sadness, sharing a brief but heartfelt message: “Rest in Peace,” alongside a photo tribute posted to social media.

Hogan’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling industry, as fans and peers continue to honor the memory of one of the sport’s most iconic and influential figures.

