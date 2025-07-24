×
Donald Trump Jr. Remembers Hulk Hogan With Photo Tribute

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
Donald Trump Jr. has shared a heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan following news of the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing at the age of 71.

In a post on social media, the former president’s son shared a photo of himself alongside Hogan, taken during the 2024 Republican National Convention. Hogan had appeared at the event to publicly show his support for Donald Trump. The image featured Hogan flashing a thumbs-up, a gesture often associated with President Trump.

"R.I.P to a legend HULK HOGAN," Trump Jr. wrote alongside the image.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, passed away at his home in Clearwater, Florida after suffering cardiac arrest. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported the wrestling icon to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Only weeks before his death, Hogan had undergone spinal fusion surgery. At the time, his wife Sky Daily dismissed online speculation that his health was deteriorating, stating he was recovering and in strong spirits.

WWE issued a statement confirming Hogan’s passing:

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

