WWE Issues Statement on the Passing of Hulk Hogan

WWE has officially acknowledged the passing of one of its most iconic legends.

In a statement released today, WWE confirmed the death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The message read: “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan’s legacy is deeply rooted in professional wrestling history. Rising to prominence during the 1980s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Era, Hulk Hogan became the face of WWE and a global phenomenon. His charisma, signature catchphrases, and main event presence led WWE into the mainstream, with landmark appearances on television and in film. He was the central figure of the first WrestleMania and headlined multiple editions of the event throughout his career.

Known for his immense popularity, Hogan’s influence stretched beyond the ring. He helped define sports entertainment for generations and remained a household name for decades. Hogan would later join WCW during the 1990s and help lead the infamous New World Order (nWo), further cementing his legacy as a pivotal figure in the Monday Night War era.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once as an individual in 2005 and again as part of the nWo in 2020.

Hogan's impact on the business remains unmatched, and he leaves behind a towering legacy in both wrestling and pop culture.

