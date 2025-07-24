Sonya Deville Says Wrestling Anywhere but WWE Feels ‘Like an Open Wound’

After spending a decade with WWE, Daria Berenato, formerly known to fans as Sonya Deville, admits that the idea of wrestling anywhere else just feels unnatural. WWE was her one and only home for ten years, and that deep sense of loyalty has made her hesitant to pursue in-ring work outside of the company.

Back in February, Berenato revealed that she was leaving WWE after the promotion opted not to renew her contract. Although she had been in talks for a new deal, the non-renewal caught her off guard. Still, she has remained positive, believing everything happens for a reason and reflecting fondly on her time there.

Speaking on a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Berenato addressed the topic of retirement and whether she has truly stepped away from wrestling. While she does not consider herself officially retired, she made it clear that she is currently content being out of the ring.

“Definitely for now. Never say never. But like, right now I feel at peace with that,” Berenato said. “I’m not going to lie, and I haven’t said this, but it almost is like an open wound, and if I think about wrestling somewhere else, it’s like , I was so loyal to the company. Like you said, it was my only home from 21 years old to 31. I’m like a ride-or-die type of person in general. So, like, it’s weird to even think about doing that, but not there.”

These days, Berenato is leaning into other passions. She identifies as an actress and entrepreneur, with her focus now shifting to long-held goals outside the squared circle. One of her upcoming roles includes a Christmas film titled The Heart Brake, where she stars alongside WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Berenato is also keeping her options open when it comes to MMA. She maintains a strong connection with Invicta FC, a women’s MMA promotion where she has previously provided commentary. In addition, she and her wife Toni Cassano recently launched a podcast called Daria & Toni Unwrapped.

Her last wrestling match took place earlier this year on an episode of WWE Main Event before her departure from the company.