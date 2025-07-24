×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Netflix Exec Hails WWE Deal as “Everything We Could Have Hoped For”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
Netflix Exec Hails WWE Deal as “Everything We Could Have Hoped For”

WWE RAW continues to make waves on streaming as it remains a consistent performer for Netflix. The week of July 7, 2025, marked the 27th consecutive week the show landed on Netflix’s Top 10 global chart, highlighting its strong viewership and engagement around the world.

In an interview with Variety’s Joe Otterson, Netflix Vice President of Sports Gabe Spitzer reflected on the streaming giant’s partnership with WWE and the success they have seen since bringing RAW to the platform.

“It’s everything we could have hoped for and more. We knew going in that we’re not going to change WWE. It was more, how can we add to it in small ways, and that’s what we’ve seen so far. [WWE’s] distribution has been pretty fragmented up to this point, and the hope was ‘Let’s combine the power of what you guys do with the power of what we do with our global distribution, and get our marketing teams together … and try to lift this.’”

Spitzer emphasized that the partnership is still in its early days, but the goal remains clear, to spark global buzz.

“For us, it’s still early stages. We want things that are going to create global conversation. And I think with WWE, we already know they have that. … So we’ll continue to have conversations with the leagues that have rights coming up.”

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy