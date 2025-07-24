×
Tiffany Stratton Credits WWE Performance Center for Shaping Future Stars

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
Tiffany Stratton Credits WWE Performance Center for Shaping Future Stars

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently spoke with PHL17’s Daisha Jones where she offered high praise for the WWE Performance Center, crediting it as a key foundation for the company’s future talent.

Stratton acknowledged the wide range of athletes who walk through the doors of the training facility and how their varied backgrounds contribute to the evolution of WWE. She proudly reflected on her own journey through the system and shared why she believes the Performance Center continues to be vital to WWE’s success.

“Oh, we have so many athletes from all different kinds of backgrounds. We’ve got gymnasts, we’ve got football players, we’ve got dancers, and I think they all just kind of report to the Performance Center and they train to become the next WWE superstar and I think it’s so important to have some sort of training center to coach the next in line, the future of the business, and they’ve been doing such a great job. I am from the WWE Performance Center. I’m a homegrown talent so, I am proof that the WWE Performance Center works.”

