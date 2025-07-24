×
MJF Heads to CMLL to Challenge for Light Heavyweight Gold

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
MJF Heads to CMLL to Challenge for Light Heavyweight Gold

MJF is heading back to Mexico with championship gold in his sights.

It was announced during Wednesday’s broadcast that MJF will return to CMLL next week to challenge Averno for the CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship. The title bout will headline the August 1st edition of Viernes Espectacular at Arena Mexico.

This marks only the second time MJF has competed in a CMLL ring. His debut came last summer in a victory over Templario, and he most recently faced Mistico at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, a match he lost via disqualification. Tensions between MJF and Mistico have continued throughout the summer, fueling speculation that the two may meet again at the upcoming CMLL Anniversary Show in September.

Averno, the reigning champion, has held the Light Heavyweight title since March 2024 and is nearing 500 days with the belt. However, the 48-year-old veteran has defended the championship just four times, with his most recent defense taking place in May against Mistico.

Back in AEW, MJF is embroiled in a feud with Mark Briscoe and is still dealing with internal turmoil within The Hurt Syndicate. Thanks to his win in the Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas, he currently holds an anytime, anywhere AEW World Championship opportunity.

