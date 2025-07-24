×
MJF Gives Tony Khan Rare Praise Over AEW Focus and Professionalism

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
AEW’s MJF is giving rare credit to company president Tony Khan for what he sees as a noticeable shift in how Khan presents himself online. In a new interview, the outspoken former AEW World Champion commended Khan’s focus on the company and the positive momentum AEW is currently riding.

Speaking with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, MJF addressed the topic of WWE’s recent counterprogramming and Khan’s reaction to it, noting that Khan’s tone on social media has improved significantly.

“This is the most professional he’s ever been online. He’s only talking about our company. He’s not throwing potshots,” MJF said. “That’s because, the truth is, he really is only focused on our shit. Fully. I will give him credit for that… As much as I hate his guts, you have to give him credit for that.”

MJF also celebrated AEW’s recent success, specifically their major All In: Texas event held at Globe Life Field, and touched on the ongoing rivalry between fanbases of AEW and WWE. He made it clear he believes the back-and-forth between fans is unnecessary.

“I think tribalism is dumb,” he said. “Just enjoy professional wrestling.”

The former champion then turned his attention to his own place in the wrestling world with a bold message.

“Most importantly, enjoy me because I’m a generational talent and I’m here for a good time, not necessarily a long time. Soak it all in while you can,” he said.

At the July 12 All In: Texas pay-per-view, MJF captured a guaranteed AEW World Championship match by winning the Casino Gauntlet match. He is also set to appear in Happy Gilmore 2, which premieres on Netflix this Friday.

