Moose Injury Forces Last-Minute Changes to TNA Slammiversary Match

A new report has shed light on a legitimate injury suffered by Moose during his TNA X-Division Championship match against Leon Slater at Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The injury reportedly occurred early in the bout during a hurricanrana spot from the apron to the outside. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that the former TNA World Champion hurt his back and hip while taking the bump. Despite the injury, Moose continued to work through the match, though several planned sequences had to be removed due to his physical condition.

“Believe it or not, they did that entire match with his back was bad enough that there was stuff they chopped out of the match later on,” Alvarez noted on the broadcast.

Moose had already indicated after Slammiversary that he would be stepping away from in-ring competition to “get healthy,” and this new detail adds further context to that announcement.

Despite the setback, the match was widely praised and culminated in a historic moment, as Leon Slater captured the TNA X-Division Championship, becoming the youngest titleholder in the promotion’s history. There is currently no official word on how long Moose will be sidelined.

