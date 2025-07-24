×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Moose Injury Forces Last-Minute Changes to TNA Slammiversary Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
Moose Injury Forces Last-Minute Changes to TNA Slammiversary Match

A new report has shed light on a legitimate injury suffered by Moose during his TNA X-Division Championship match against Leon Slater at Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The injury reportedly occurred early in the bout during a hurricanrana spot from the apron to the outside. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that the former TNA World Champion hurt his back and hip while taking the bump. Despite the injury, Moose continued to work through the match, though several planned sequences had to be removed due to his physical condition.

“Believe it or not, they did that entire match with his back was bad enough that there was stuff they chopped out of the match later on,” Alvarez noted on the broadcast.

Moose had already indicated after Slammiversary that he would be stepping away from in-ring competition to “get healthy,” and this new detail adds further context to that announcement.

Despite the setback, the match was widely praised and culminated in a historic moment, as Leon Slater captured the TNA X-Division Championship, becoming the youngest titleholder in the promotion’s history. There is currently no official word on how long Moose will be sidelined.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy