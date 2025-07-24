×
Ted DiBiase Jr.’s Federal Trial Delayed Until 2026 Amid New Evidence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
Ted DiBiase Jr.'s Federal Trial Delayed Until 2026 Amid New Evidence

Former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr. will now have to wait even longer to face trial over serious allegations tied to the Mississippi welfare scandal. The federal case against DiBiase, which involves multiple counts of fraud and money laundering, has been officially delayed until early 2026.

A new trial date of January 6, 2026, was set by District Judge Carlton W. Reeves after DiBiase’s legal team successfully argued for a postponement. According to PWInsider.com, the defense claimed they were recently handed more than 47 hours of video evidence just two months before the trial was originally scheduled, leaving them unable to properly review and prepare.

DiBiase’s attorneys described the footage as “directly exculpatory,” insisting it shows him performing extensive work under the contracts in question, work they say undermines the indictment’s portrayal of them as fraudulent. The videos reportedly document DiBiase providing services that contradict claims he never intended to deliver on the agreements.

DiBiase was arrested in April 2023 and has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege he played a key role in a broader scheme that misused federal welfare funds meant to aid Mississippi’s most vulnerable residents. If found guilty, DiBiase could face up to 45 years behind bars.

