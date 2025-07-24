WWE Raw Averaging More Than 6 Million Weekly Viewing Hours on Netflix

Since making the jump to Netflix at the beginning of the year, WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” has not just maintained its popularity but has become a consistent fixture on the platform’s global charts. According to Variety, the long-running wrestling program has appeared in Netflix’s global Top 10 English-language TV shows every week since its January 6 debut on the streamer.

As of the week of July 7, “Raw” has now spent 27 consecutive weeks on the chart, averaging around 6.3 million hours watched weekly. Netflix’s own measurement system estimates that to be just over 3 million weekly views. The show’s international performance has also been strong, having made the Top 10 in Canada for 26 weeks, the United Kingdom for 23 weeks, and Mexico for 22 weeks.

Prior to the streaming shift, “Raw” averaged 1.65 million weekly viewers during its fall 2024 run on USA Network, though direct comparisons are difficult due to the differing metrics between traditional TV ratings and streaming viewership.

WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque praised the collaboration with Netflix, stating, “Netflix has been amazing, in every sense of the word. They are phenomenal partners. And we can’t say enough about WWE fans. They’ve shown up in full force, as passionate and engaged as ever.”

Netflix vice president of sports Gabe Spitzer echoed the enthusiasm. “It’s everything we could have hoped for and more,” Spitzer said. “We knew going in that we’re not going to change WWE. It was more, how can we add to it in small ways, and that’s what we’ve seen so far.” He also noted that WWE’s distribution had previously been fragmented, adding, “The hope was ‘Let’s combine the power of what you guys do with the power of what we do with our global distribution… and try to lift this.’”

