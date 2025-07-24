Jim Ross Reveals Why He Has Not Watched WWE Raw on Netflix

Veteran wrestling broadcaster Jim Ross has opened up about feeling disconnected from WWE programming following the company’s move to Netflix. Despite being one of wrestling’s most iconic voices and a lifelong fan, Ross admitted he has not watched a single episode of Monday Night Raw since it shifted to the streaming giant earlier this year.

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross addressed the change candidly, revealing that accessibility, not protest, is the reason behind his absence as a viewer.

Ross explained that his viewing habits remain rooted in traditional cable television, and the transition to a streaming-only format has created a barrier for him.

“I think TV is here to stay for pro wrestling. I do not really know. It is a head scratcher to me, using myself as an example. I am a huge wrestling fan. Have been forever. However, I have never watched one episode of Raw since it moved to Netflix. And not because I am boycotting, I do not have Netflix, and I have not gone to the trouble of getting it. So what happens on Monday night? I do not, I do not know. I read about it, I do not see it, so I do not know how well that is working and using those two things as a reference. I guess we will see. Maybe it will catch on. However, I watched SmackDown on Friday night because I have access to it readily and easily on the USA Network. But I do not have the where with it all to watch it on, to watch it on the Netflix app or the Netflix distribution area… I do not see it being a difference maker. And I might be wrong.”

WWE's shift to Netflix marked a major change in how Raw is delivered to audiences, following a lucrative 10-year agreement launched in January 2025. While the move signals confidence in streaming as the future of sports entertainment, Ross’s comments underscore a broader concern: that loyal, longtime fans may find themselves left behind if ease of access is not prioritized.

