Drew McIntyre Slams WWE Roster for Lacking Superstar Look

Drew McIntyre has never been one to hold back his thoughts, and during a recent appearance on Impaulsive, the former WWE Champion gave a brutally honest assessment of today’s WWE roster. While sitting alongside Logan Paul, McIntyre shared how he feels some of his peers do not live up to the larger-than-life image traditionally associated with WWE Superstars , and he has heard the same sentiment echoed by friends outside the business.

“Especially with WWE, it drives me nuts when I see some of our guys on some of these huge public platforms, huge TV shows. These days, no offense, but 85% of our guys don’t look like they should be in WWE,” McIntyre said. “They’re on Netflix and stuff and my buddies will contact me. They go, ‘Yo, I’ve just turned on the wrestling for a while to see what you’re up to. It’s cool to see people. Oh, Logan Paul’s on there and he’s killing it. Roman Reigns, what a freaking star. The guy comes on the screen, comes right off the screen. You’re a freaking giant. There’s these other guys. It look like they should be serving me my fast food McDonald’s or whatever. I could kick their ass. It takes me out of it.’

“I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re good at wrestling, and eventually you’ll connect with them,’ but it’s like ‘I’m not going to watch it long enough. I change the channel.’ It’s like, Jesus, guys, get in the freaking gym or at least get something that grabs your attention. You don’t all have to be jacked.”

McIntyre, who is listed by WWE as standing six-foot-five and weighing 275 pounds, will soon be teaming with Logan Paul at SummerSlam. The duo are set to face Randy Orton and music star Jelly Roll, who will make his in-ring debut at the event.

