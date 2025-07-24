×
Fan Reaction Forces Change to WWE SummerSlam Match Plans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
WWE has made a notable change to one of its planned SummerSlam matches following a surprising fan reaction that reshaped creative direction on SmackDown.

In recent months, a rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss had been building with the expectation that it would culminate in a singles match at SummerSlam. However, plans shifted when their unexpected alliance as a tag team started to resonate strongly with fans. The turning point came earlier this month at WWE Evolution 2, where Flair received a rare wave of positive crowd support.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Flair personally requested that the team with Bliss remain intact, and WWE agreed. As a result, the planned singles match has been scrapped in favor of a tag team title opportunity. Flair and Bliss will now challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.

With this change, the SummerSlam card continues to evolve with a packed lineup that includes:

  • Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

  • Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

  • Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

  • WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

  • No DQ for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

  • Tag Match: Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

  • Tag Match: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

