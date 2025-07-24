Fan Reaction Forces Change to WWE SummerSlam Match Plans

WWE has made a notable change to one of its planned SummerSlam matches following a surprising fan reaction that reshaped creative direction on SmackDown.
In recent months, a rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss had been building with the expectation that it would culminate in a singles match at SummerSlam. However, plans shifted when their unexpected alliance as a tag team started to resonate strongly with fans. The turning point came earlier this month at WWE Evolution 2, where Flair received a rare wave of positive crowd support.
According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Flair personally requested that the team with Bliss remain intact, and WWE agreed. As a result, the planned singles match has been scrapped in favor of a tag team title opportunity. Flair and Bliss will now challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.
With this change, the SummerSlam card continues to evolve with a packed lineup that includes:
Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk
WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill
Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss
Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles
No DQ for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria
Tag Match: Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
Tag Match: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 24th 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 25th 2025
Citrus Springs, Florida
Jul. 25th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Jul. 25th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 26th 2025
Mexico City
Jul. 26th 2025
Bartow, Florida
Jul. 26th 2025
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko
Jul. 27th 2025
Leave a Comment ()