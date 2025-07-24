Will Ospreay Reveals Serious Neck Injury on AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay revealed some concerning news during his appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite, confirming he is currently dealing with a legitimate neck injury that has been affecting him for nearly a year.

During an in-ring segment with Tony Schiavone, Ospreay opened up for the first time about ongoing neck issues he has kept hidden for around ten months. He shared that doctors have diagnosed him with two herniated discs at C2 and C6, which are pressing into his spinal cord. While the condition is serious, Ospreay stated that it is treatable and that he is aiming to be cleared in time to compete at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in London next month.

Dave Meltzer has verified that the injury is real and not part of a storyline.

Ospreay pointed to the attack by the Death Riders at All In as the trigger for his current condition. He was helping Hangman Page during the main event when Claudio Castagnoli placed his head inside a chair and stomped it. Following that spot, Ospreay was taken to the emergency room for an MRI. Earlier that night, he had teamed with Swerve Strickland to defeat the Young Bucks.

After finishing his promo, Strickland made his way out to the stage and embraced Ospreay in a show of support.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member