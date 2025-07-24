AEW Confirms Injury to Former Tag Team Titleholder

Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club appeared to suffer a knee injury during a four-way tag team match on Saturday's AEW Collision, but confirmation did not come until Wednesday’s Dynamite broadcast.

Commentary on Dynamite confirmed that the 34-year-old is indeed injured, which has ruled out both Colten and his brother Austin from competing in the newly announced eight-team AEW Tag Team title eliminator tournament.

Details regarding the severity of the injury or a recovery timeline have not been disclosed. During the Collision bout, Gunn was seen clutching his knee following a jumping punch exchange with Big Bill. He then rolled to the apron and did not reappear for the rest of the match.

The match marked the Gunn Club’s in-ring return, having recently aligned with Juice Robinson at this month’s All In. Saturday’s match was also their first since February, when they fell short against current champions The Hurt Syndicate. It remains unclear why they were absent for much of the year.

The Gunns have competed only three times since mid-September 2024. Their accolades include reigns as AEW Tag Team Champions, AEW Trios Champions, and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

