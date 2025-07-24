AEW World Title Rematch With Ringside Ban Set for Next Dynamite

A high-stakes rematch has been confirmed for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, as AEW World Champion Hangman Page is set to defend his title against Jon Moxley, with a major stipulation now in place. This time, everyone is banned from ringside.

The announcement came at the conclusion of Dynamite following Mark Briscoe’s victory over Claudio Castagnoli in the main event. After the match, Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, and Wheeler Yuta attacked Briscoe, prompting Page to rush out and make the save. Earlier in the night, Page had already defeated Yuta in a hard-hitting match that left Yuta bloodied.

In a tense face-off between Page and Moxley, Page declared that he would show Moxley he is the man Moxley doubts he can be. He then granted Moxley a shot at the AEW World title and declared that, since Moxley is the challenger, the match would follow Page’s rules, meaning no one will be allowed at ringside.

Their last encounter took place at AEW All In, where Page ended Moxley’s title reign in a brutal Texas Death Match. That contest was loaded with outside interference from Darby Allin, the Death Riders, Will Ospreay, the Young Bucks, and Swerve Strickland, among others.

Next week’s title bout will mark the first official match announced for the Dynamite episode in Chicago. Meanwhile, a potential clash between Mark Briscoe and MJF is also being teased following an earlier promo on the show.