FTR Advance in AEW Tag Title Tournament with Controversial Win

A new AEW Tag Team title eliminator tournament kicked off on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, setting the stage for who will challenge current champions The Hurt Syndicate at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door next month in London.

The tournament will feature eight teams in total, but so far, only two were revealed on the broadcast: FTR and JetSpeed. The two teams squared off in a hard-fought opening round match, which saw FTR advance after Dax Harwood pinned Kevin Knight using a crutch handed to him by Stokely Hathaway. With the win, FTR moves one step closer to securing their first AEW Tag Team title shot in nearly a year.

As of now, the full bracket and match schedule have yet to be disclosed, though commentary noted that the tournament will continue on Saturday’s episode of Collision.

Following the match, Adam Copeland made his way out and declared he could not physically get involved with FTR, but revealed he had enlisted some help. Moments later, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, flanked by MVP, arrived and launched a surprise attack on FTR, resulting in a heated brawl that had to be broken up by officials.

The Hurt Syndicate have reigned as AEW Tag Team Champions since January and have notched six successful title defenses, including a recent win in a triple threat bout at All In earlier this month.

The Forbidden Door tag title match is now the second confirmed bout for the pay-per-view, which is set to emanate from London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, August 24.

Current AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Lineup | Sunday, August 24 | O2 Arena, London, England