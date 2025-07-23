It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ...

AEW Dynamite takes place this evening live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.

On tap for tonight's show is Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta, Swerve Strickland vs. Hechicero, "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz in an AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator bout and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (JULY 23, 2025): CHICAGO, ILL.

This week's show begins hot, as we get some breaking news in the form of an AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, which starts tonight with FTR and JetSpeed facing off.

MJF & Hangman Page

Backstage, we hear from the AEW World Champion who promises revenge for what the Death Riders did to Colt Cabana on Collision, before he’s interrupted by MJF, who says he plans to beat Hangman Page for the title without using his contract earned from the Casino Gauntlet Match.

Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

Hangman Page says he’s not getting goaded into a title match, if MJF wants his shot he either uses the contract or earns his shot…and he has the guts to do neither. With that, he heads to ringside as we get ready for our opening match. As soon as he hits the ring, however, he is attacked by Wheeler Yuta.

Despite the sneak attack, Page manages to fight back sending Yuta out of the ring for some hard shots against the barricade. He brings Yuta back into the ring for a fall away slam before sending him into the corner for more damage. After some more brief action, Hangman hits a Buckshot Lariat for the quick win.

Following the match, Hangman makes it clear he's not satisfied yet. He begins manhandling an already bloody Yuta. He pulls out a giant chain. He wraps it around Yuta and squeezes as blood spews out of his dome. Fans chant "You sick f**k!" at him. He points out to Yuta how no one is coming to save him.

Winner: Hangman Page

AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament

FTR vs. JetSpeed

Backstage, we get some quick words from Billie Starkz, who talks in cues after being presented with names and topics by "The Fallen Goddess" and Forever ROH Women's Champion Athena. Starkz vows to make "Tone-T" Storm pay tonight. Inside the arena, FTR's theme hits and out they come.

They settle in the ring and their music dies down. The entrance tune for their opposition plays, and out comes the JetSpeed duo of "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin "The Jet" Knight. It's time for opening round action in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament in our second match of the show.

As soon as the bell sounds, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler charge across the ring, still in their entrance vests, and attack Bailey and Knight. They look for the Shatter Machine on Knight, but Bailey breaks it up and goes for a roll-up for a two-count. After some more back-and-forth action, we head to a mid-match break.

When the show returns, Bailey is the legal man as he gets a two count on Harwood. He takes Dax to the ropes but is intercepted by Wheeler on the apron, the two fighting it out until Bailey ends up taking both of FTR out with a springboard maneuver. Dax back in the ring.

Bailey goes for a shooting star press but Harwood dodges it, only to take a shooting star stomp by Speedball for a close two count. Tag made to Kevin Knight as he hoists Dax onto his shoulders, with Knight hitting an elevated dropkick to send Dax down hard.

Cover by Kevin but it’s only good for two. The action spills to the outside, where Bailey launches himself over the barricade onto Wheeler as Dax evades a splash for a cradle and a near-fall. Powerbomb is reversed into a hurricanrana by Knight, but Dax kicks out.

Harwood lands a slingshot bomb on Bailey who comes in, but Kevin gets a close near-fall instead, only for Dax to roll him up, getting an assist with a crutch from Stoke for the victory.

Winners and ADVANCING: FTR

Adam Copeland Strikes Again!

Once the match wraps up, the commentators give us a look at the bracket of the tournament, which continues on Collision. Tony Schiavone is in the ring with FTR and Stoke as the crowd starts booing. Tony talks about what Cope said last week, as Hathaway says that Adam Copeland should be in prison.

He had no business putting his hands on Big Stoke last week, and he is a horrible human being and a loser. "He’s a cancer to AEW, and it doesn’t matter what anyone says...." before he can finish, the theme for Adam Copeland hits and out comes "The Rated-R Superstar."

Cope gets on the microphone. Hathaway calls for his “stupid music” to be cut, the crowd still singing for a moment after it ends. Stoke says he made it clear that Adam is not allowed to be in the vicinity of FTR, so what is he doing here? Cope says he forgot about all that, but he made a deal with some businessmen who can do what he can’t.

He then points out that these people are hired to hurt people. That's their business. Out comes the Hurt Syndicate, as Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin go after FTR. They start brawling as officials look to break things up. Bobby sends Wheeler into the barricade as just part of the chaos before they’re forced to leave ringside.

Back in the ring, Cope goes after Stoke with a spear, but it lands on a security guard instead as Hathaway escapes the ring. Cope’s music plays as we cut away. That's how the eventful post-match scene wraps up.

Will Ospreay Returns And Speaks

We shoot backstage, where Nick Wayne is standing by with Mama Wayne and Kip Sabian. He talks about promises broken and the promise Nick Wayne will make to prove himself at Collision, saying he will be uncaged. Will Ospreay is walking the halls after that. He is up next. We head to a break.

When we return, we see Jon Moxley talking about coming up short. He's not gonna bitch. He's gonna invoke his rematch clause. He sends a message to Hangman Page and walks off, Marina Shafir hangs back to mean-mug the camera before leaving as well. Inside the arena, Will Ospreay's theme hits.

Tony Schiavone, in the ring, introduces "The Aerial Assassin," who comes to the ring. Schiavone asks him about the match he had at All In: Texas and the damage done by the Death Riders, with Ospreay saying Khan didn’t know he was gonna be here as he flew himself in.

Will says he’s been dealing with neck issues for over ten months, not quite being on the level with the medical team. He apologies for hiding this but says he wanted to get us over the finish line. He talks about making sacrifices and the fact they managed to get that title back.

He says but after what the Death Riders did he was rushed to a hospital room for an MRI. They found issues in two of his vertebrae, though the doctors did say it was treatable and he is hoping to be back in action in time for Forbidden Door.

From there, he thanks Swerve for his help at All In Texas and congratulates Page on winning the title, reminding him he is wanting that rematch sometime soon. As for the Death Riders, it’s eye for an eye, so he will come after them soon enough. He goes to leave, but Swerve comes out and hugs him first.

Backstage With Willow Nightingale

Backstage, we hear from Willow Nightingale who looks to refocus after dealing with the Death Riders. She issues a challenge to Thekla, asking if her spidey senses are tingling…’cause that’s from her. With that, we go to commercial.

The Hurt Syndicate Looking For FTR

Back from commercial, we take a look back at the Hurt Syndicate going after FTR as a bit of business from Adam Copeland, all leading to a spear from Cope onto a security guard. Backstage, we hear from the Syndicate, before MJF interrupts, wanting to know why they’re just buddies with Cope now and why they didn’t help him deal with Hangman.

MVP says that was a business deal, before Bobby lunges at MJF to tell them they don’t need to help him with anything. This is all a reminder to Friedman that this is strictly business, before the Syndicate leave the room.

AEW Women's Championship Eliminator

'Timeless' Toni Storm (c) vs. Billie Starkz

Back at ringside, we see Athena watching from an opera box as Toni Storm heads to the ring for our next match. Billie Starkz makes her entrance, and we get this match underway. Storm goes on the offense first, but Starkz is able to fight back before the champ hits a sunset flip for a near-fall.

Billie goes back to work before Toni rolls her up for another near-fall, hitting the ropes for a dropkick followed by a backbreaker to keep Starkz down. She sends Billie to the corner for a monkey flip, having a bit of fun as she runs to the corner, only for Starkz to fight back.

She looks for approval from Athena before going back on the attack, landing a dive through the ropes to send the champ to the floor outside. She follows up with a senton off the apron, slamming the champ against the announce table before bringing Storm back in the ring.

She hits a snap suplex followed by a bridge for a two count as we go to an ad break. When we return, Starkz has the champ in the corner before Storm starts to fight back with some overhand chops and a Lou Thesz press for a series of punches. Billie takes the fight back to Storm before the champ lands a choke-bomb for the two.

Toni goes for a TCM Chicken-wing but Starks breaks free, fighting back to her feet to send Storm to the mat for a two count of her own. Athena watches on as Starkz lands some forearm strikes for a backslide, but Storm breaks free for a fisherman’s suplex and a cover for two-count.

From there, Starkz is back up for a running boot, hoisting the champ on her shoulders, but Toni rolls through for a near-fall, only for Billie to counter for a close two count! Toni sends her to the corner for a hip attack, setting up for Storm Zero, but Starkz counters for a two-count.

Starkz sets up for a senton off the top, but takes a pair of knees by the champ, who locks in the TCM Chickenwing! Billie has no choice here but to tap out as the ref calls for the bell. The celebration is cut short when Billie blindsides her with the title, as Athena makes her way down to the ring.

It seems she may be looking to cash in her title match contract as the ref gets sent out of the ring, allowing for Athena and Starkz to continue the attack on the champion. Before she can cash in her contract, however, Athena is interrupted by the arrival of Alex Windsor who runs down the ramp for the save.

She forces Athena and Starkz to retreat up the ramp as Windsor checks on Storm, with commentary reminding us that Windsor will challenge Athena at Collision for the ROH Women’s Championship. That's how the eventful post-match scene wraps up. We head to another break.

Winner: 'Timeless' Toni Storm

Swerve Strickland vs. Hechicero

When the show returns, the theme for Swerve Strickland hits. Out he comes with Prince Nana. Don Callis interrupts Justin to introduce Hechicero, who makes his way down next to get this match underway. Exchange of holds between both men here before Swerve sends Hechicero to the ropes.

The luchador ends up catching him with a roll into a submission hold before Strickland breaks free. Both men on their feet now, with more holds traded before Hechicero sends Swerve to the mat for an over-hook on the shoulder. He targets Strickland’s jaw as well.

Swerve breaks free, only for Hechicero to go for a triangle hold. Swerve manages to counter out for an abdominal stretch, but the luchador inches his way to the ropes for a break. Strickland mocks Hechicero a little, leading to strikes between both men before going back to a hold for hold situation, before Hechicero drops him to the mat with a hammerlock bomb.

Strickland gets sent to the corner for some more strikes from Hechicero, but Swerve fights back with a backbreaker followed quickly by a vertical suplex as we go to an ad break. When we return, the match seems pretty even as they go back to trading strikes.

Hechicero sends Strickland to the corner before slamming him to the mat for a near-fall. Swerve manages to fight back before going up top, only to mock Hechicero on the mat. Hechicero tries to fight back but is hit with a thrust kick by Swerve, who goes up for a 450 splash.

He follows up with the cover, but only gets a two-count. Strickland goes back on him, but the luchador counters for a sleeper hold into a cross arm breaker. Swerve manages to break free before Hechicero rolls him up for a two count. Hechicero goes right back on it, getting another two count in the process as the crowd lets Don Callis know how they feel about him.

Swerve fights back with a dropkick before heading to the corner to a pop from the crowd. Before he can go for a Swerve Stomp, however, Lance Archer runs up to the apron to knock Swerve off the turnbuckle as the ref calls for the bell to end the match. Josh Alexander retreats from ringside to hang out with Callis as Archer continues the attack.

Bandido runs down for the save. Swerve stares down Callis from the ring until Okada runs into the ring for a chair shot on the back! Strickland manages to fight back long enough for Okada to clear out of the ring, retreating up the ramp with the Don Callis Family as Swerve’s music hits while he takes a seat to call out Okada.

Winner via DQ: Swerve Strickland

Backstage With Ricochet & Gates Of Agony

After footage is shown of Ricochet and AR Fox from Collision, with the Gates of Agony later winning their tag match, we shoot live backstage. Ricochet and “GOA” gloat about their victories on Saturday night.

Ricochet says they will invest the 200K they won toward their quest for gold, and everyone will respect them or fear them. He says that is a "demand," then finishes with his Jadakiss ad-lib laugh rip-off. The show heads to another break.

MJF & Mark Briscoe Have Words

The show returns to the familiar sounds of MJF's entrance tune. He makes his way to the ring and gets on the mic. He calls to cut his music as he has a lot on his mind. He runs down the Chicago crowd before saying he doesn’t need Bobby Lashley to get back his World Championship.

He calls Page a hypocrite, promising not to execute his contract but to beat Page for the title inside that ring fair and square. Before he can go any further, however, MJF is interrupted by the arrival of Mark Briscoe ahead of his match against Claudio. Mark also has a microphone as the crowd chants “Dem Boys.”

Briscoe promises to keep this short (like that “kosher pickle” MJF has). This gets the crowd chanting “kosher pickle” before Briscoe continues. He says he’s exercising self-control, as he wants to shove that microphone up MJF’s ass but there are kids here and they’ll dock his paycheck when they can’t get it back.

Eventually, this leads to Briscoe issuing a challenge to Maxwell for a match next week, to which MJF says…no. Friedman runs him down saying that when the pressure’s on, Mark loses and Max wins. He’s a generational talent, the most complete professional wrestler in the world today.

MJF says he’ll be honest here, from the bottom of his heart…Mark Briscoe sucks. To MJF he is white trash just like everyone here from the m-m-m-Midwest. He knows these people can’t get enough of Mark Briscoe, and he knows why as the crowd tells him to “shut the f–k up."

He runs down Mark’s looks before saying not even his biggest fans think Briscoe is a top guy. They don’t think he’s anywhere near MJF’s level. According to Friedman, Briscoe is a joke. These fans don’t actually like or respect him. MJF says he knows a guy from Delaware that these people did respect and appreciate.

He can’t imagine how hard it is for Mark Briscoe to look people in the eye and know that no one will respect him as much as they respected his brother Jay. This riles up the crowd and Mark, who goes after MJF before he retreats up the ramp. That's how the promo portion of this ends.

Mark Briscoe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

It's main event time!

With Briscoe already in the ring, Claudio Castagnoli’s music as he makes his way through the crowd to head out for our main event. Claudio arrives at the ring as we get underway. Claudio sends Briscoe to the corner for a chop, but Mark stands up to him before pushing Castagnoli to the corner for some strikes of his own.

This leads to them trading blows in the middle of the ring. This ends with Claudio sending Briscoe to the ropes, but Mark strikes back sending him to the mat instead. After a boot to the face, Briscoe stays on the attack, sending Castagnoli to the corner before Claudio turn things around for a series of stomps to the midsection.

The ref forces him to back off as Briscoe manages to find his footing, taking the fight to Claudio from the apron before sending him to the floor outside. Claudio back in, but Briscoe doesn’t let up as he sends him over the top rope with a clothesline, but Claudio blocks a scissors kick.

This sets Mark up for a giant swing into the barricade. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in our main event of the evening continues. We return and see the fight has made its way to the turnbuckle as Briscoe sends Claudio down with a hard chop.

Seconds later, he jumps into a European uppercut by Castagnoli for a near-fall. “Dem Boys” chant tries to will Briscoe back into the match as Claudio steps on his hand, but finds himself distracted by the presence of Darby Allin in the crowd.

This allows Briscoe to fight back from the ropes for an elbow strike to send Castagnoli to the corner. Claudio blocks an exploder but gets driven down with a kick for Mark to get a two count. Briscoe sends Claudio through the ropes before landing a cannonball dive through the ropes.

He stands on the table for a Cactus Jack elbow onto Castagnoli. He gets on the barricade now, landing another shot on Claudio before sending him back into the ring. Briscoe goes up top and lands a Froggy Bow for the cover, but Claudio narrowly kicks out in the nick of time. Moments later, Briscoe gets the roll-up for the win.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Big Main Event Set For Next Week

After the match, as a post-match attack continues with Jon Moxley and others, Hangman Page comes down and tells Jon Moxley their rematch is on for next week, but under his rules.

It will be on AEW Dynamite next week and everyone will be banned from ringside. That's how this week's show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!