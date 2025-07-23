Former WWE Star Cora Jade Finds Success Outside Wrestling Through OnlyFans

After parting ways with WWE in early May, former NXT star Cora Jade briefly re-emerged on the independent wrestling circuit under her original ring name, Elayna Black. In the weeks that followed, the 24-year-old competed in seven matches across multiple promotions, marking what many assumed would be the beginning of her post-WWE chapter. However, her in-ring return was short-lived.

This week, Jade revealed she is stepping away from professional wrestling entirely, citing mental health concerns and a loss of passion for the business. The announcement surprised fans who had hoped to see her flourish outside the WWE system, but Jade’s message made it clear her choice was based on prioritizing her well-being.

Despite the abrupt pause in her wrestling career, financial concerns do not appear to be a factor. During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared insight into Jade’s situation, noting that her OnlyFans account has brought in substantial income since her WWE release.

“You know she probably made more money last month than any woman pro wrestler in the world? And probably by a lot, because of OnlyFans,” Meltzer said. “Yeah, it’s basically–think about this. You want to do these indie dates for $1,000 when you’re making the kind of money she’s making? It makes no sense at all.”

Meltzer pointed out that Jade seems to be following a similar path to Mandy Rose, who also transitioned into the content subscription space after leaving WWE and has seen massive financial success as a result.

“She may come back, but you know, it’s basically like Mandy Rose set the template,” Meltzer continued. “And if you’ve got the right look, and you can do OnlyFans coming off a WWE run, not everyone can do it obviously, but some can. I mean, Mandy Rose is incredibly rich from that.”

This shift in focus has given Jade the breathing room to step away from wrestling and focus on her mental health without the pressure of finding a new in-ring paycheck. While she has not closed the door on a possible return to wrestling, her immediate future lies elsewhere.

Jade’s decision is part of a broader movement among former WWE talent, especially women, who are leveraging their fame through digital platforms to build new income streams beyond wrestling. As more wrestlers explore these opportunities, success stories like Mandy Rose and now Cora Jade continue to highlight the changing landscape of post-WWE careers.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member