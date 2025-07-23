Bully Ray Set for Crown Jewel Title Match at HOG High Intensity

Bully Ray is showing no signs of slowing down as his post-WWE resurgence picks up even more momentum.
Following his on-screen involvement at TNA Slammiversary and recent appearances on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray (also known as Bubba Ray Dudley) has now been confirmed for House of Glory Wrestling’s upcoming High Intensity event. He will challenge Zilla Fatu for the HOG Crown Jewel Championship on Friday, August 1.
The event will air live via TrillerTV+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and takes place in Jamaica, Queens, New York. HOG is an independent wrestling promotion and training school co-owned by former TNA star Amazing Red.
The WWE Hall of Famer, now 54, has been a fixture in wrestling headlines recently. He made waves by issuing a public challenge to The Hardys, proposing a final showdown with The Dudleys for the TNA Tag Team Titles at Bound for Glory in October.
Bully Ray also appeared on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, where he was featured attempting to negotiate a match between Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights. He continues to be seen as a mentor figure, appearing on the WWE LFG reality series airing Sunday nights on A&E, where he serves as both a coach and cast member.
🔥 IT’S OFFICIAL 🔥, House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) July 23, 2025
After days of going back and forth, the smoke is turning into fire…ZILLA FATU vs BULLY RAY for the Crown Jewel Championship goes down at HIGH INTENSITY
🎟️ TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW:https://t.co/Qm9OrywniK pic.twitter.com/b6ou5vEcyW
