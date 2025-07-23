×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Contacts Former AEW Star for Referee Tryout

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2025
WWE Contacts Former AEW Star for Referee Tryout

WWE may be eyeing a surprising addition to its ranks, with reports emerging that former AEW star Leyla Hirsch has been approached about potentially stepping into an entirely new role. According to Fightful Select, WWE has made contact with Hirsch regarding a tryout to become a referee.

This development comes just months after Hirsch’s departure from AEW, where she had built a reputation as a tough, no-nonsense competitor. Since her exit, Hirsch has remained active on the independent wrestling circuit while also celebrating a personal milestone, having recently married her now-wife.

Internal WWE sources claim that the idea of bringing Hirsch in for a referee role was first discussed around mid-June. While not a typical path, the transition from wrestler to referee has precedent. Jessika Carr, for example, made a similar leap after competing on the independent scene. She later re-emerged in the ring for EVOLVE in 2025 under the name Kalyx.

At this stage, it is unclear whether Hirsch will join WWE in a non-wrestling role or continue competing inside the ring. Either way, her name being in the conversation signals that WWE sees value in her experience, even if it is outside the squared circle itself.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy