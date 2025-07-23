WWE Contacts Former AEW Star for Referee Tryout

WWE may be eyeing a surprising addition to its ranks, with reports emerging that former AEW star Leyla Hirsch has been approached about potentially stepping into an entirely new role. According to Fightful Select, WWE has made contact with Hirsch regarding a tryout to become a referee.

This development comes just months after Hirsch’s departure from AEW, where she had built a reputation as a tough, no-nonsense competitor. Since her exit, Hirsch has remained active on the independent wrestling circuit while also celebrating a personal milestone, having recently married her now-wife.

Internal WWE sources claim that the idea of bringing Hirsch in for a referee role was first discussed around mid-June. While not a typical path, the transition from wrestler to referee has precedent. Jessika Carr, for example, made a similar leap after competing on the independent scene. She later re-emerged in the ring for EVOLVE in 2025 under the name Kalyx.

At this stage, it is unclear whether Hirsch will join WWE in a non-wrestling role or continue competing inside the ring. Either way, her name being in the conversation signals that WWE sees value in her experience, even if it is outside the squared circle itself.

