Carlos Silva Shares Update on TNA’s Pursuit of $10 Million TV Deal

TNA President Carlos Silva has provided a fresh update on the company's ongoing efforts to secure a new television deal, expressing optimism that progress is being made even though no official agreement has been reached yet.

Appearing on the Battleground Podcast following the buzz around Slammiversary, Silva was asked if there had been any developments regarding TNA's media rights negotiations. He reaffirmed that his aim remains to land a deal worth approximately $10 million annually, which would enable TNA Impact to broadcast live every week. Silva believes a deal could be finalized within the next two to three months.

“You know, I think every day it gets closer,” Silva stated. “I certainly think Slammiversary and the kind of fan, social, the buzz, talking with you and so many others now that we’ve gone past it , all of it matters. But like [all] of these things, and I’ve done it throughout my career, you need to work hard every single day to be there. And if you work hard every single day to be there and you perform and the product’s great, then you get lucky. Luck doesn’t just happen because it happens, it happens because we keep doing these things every single day. That’s going to be what gets us a TV deal.”

Silva emphasized the importance of momentum and energy in today’s media environment, noting that visibility and buzz can help drive negotiations forward.

“Look, everyone notices , the media space is about buzz. It’s about creating this feeling of getting bigger and growing. And that’s exactly what we’re doing. So, is it going to help? Yeah. Is it done yet? No, it’s not done yet. But I’m working on it today and I’m working on it tomorrow. And it’s my focus to get that done. And there’s a couple of different options that we’re working on, and we’re going to keep pushing every day.”

TNA Impact currently airs on AXS TV, which is owned by TNA’s parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment, and is also available to TNA+ subscribers through online simulcast.

Silva took over as president of Anthem’s sports division in December 2024 and now oversees TNA as part of his broader responsibilities. He has been seen attending both TNA and WWE NXT events during his tenure. The working relationship between the two promotions remains strong, with NXT stars Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne currently holding TNA’s top championships.

The full interview with Carlos Silva can be watched on the Battleground Podcast's platform.