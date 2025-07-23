New Developments on Three Key WWE SummerSlam Matches

New details have emerged regarding WWE’s plans for next month’s two-night SummerSlam event at MetLife Stadium, as Bryan Alvarez has provided updates on three matches that are now taking shape for the card.
One of the confirmed bouts is the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. According to Alvarez, that match is currently scheduled to take place on the Saturday portion of SummerSlam weekend. The stipulations remain in place: no disqualification, no countout, and this will be Valkyria’s final opportunity to challenge for the title as long as Lynch remains champion.
In an interesting development on the tag team side, Alvarez noted that a previously planned singles match between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss has been scrapped. Instead, Flair reportedly pushed to continue teaming with Bliss, and WWE has now locked them in as challengers for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. They will face champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at the premium live event.
As for Roman Reigns, Alvarez reported that WWE is not currently planning a one-on-one encounter between Reigns and Bron Breakker. The latest creative direction has Reigns teaming with Jey Uso to take on Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at the event.
Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes – Street Fight
World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. CM Punk
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill
Women’s World Champion Naomi vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley – Triple Threat Match
Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles
Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria – No DQ, No Countout, Last Chance Match
United States Champion Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu – Steel Cage Match
Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (not officially announced, but currently planned)
