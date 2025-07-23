New Developments on Three Key WWE SummerSlam Matches

New details have emerged regarding WWE’s plans for next month’s two-night SummerSlam event at MetLife Stadium, as Bryan Alvarez has provided updates on three matches that are now taking shape for the card.

One of the confirmed bouts is the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. According to Alvarez, that match is currently scheduled to take place on the Saturday portion of SummerSlam weekend. The stipulations remain in place: no disqualification, no countout, and this will be Valkyria’s final opportunity to challenge for the title as long as Lynch remains champion.

In an interesting development on the tag team side, Alvarez noted that a previously planned singles match between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss has been scrapped. Instead, Flair reportedly pushed to continue teaming with Bliss, and WWE has now locked them in as challengers for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. They will face champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at the premium live event.

As for Roman Reigns, Alvarez reported that WWE is not currently planning a one-on-one encounter between Reigns and Bron Breakker. The latest creative direction has Reigns teaming with Jey Uso to take on Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at the event.

