×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Undertaker Leaves TNA Champion Trick Williams Laid Out on WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2025
The Undertaker Leaves TNA Champion Trick Williams Laid Out on WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise appearance during Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT, confronting TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a tense segment that ended with The Deadman standing tall.

The storyline had been brewing since last week’s NXT broadcast, when Trick Williams was seen taunting members of the WWE LFG crew, proteges of The Undertaker, in a backstage segment. That provocation led The Undertaker to declare via social media that he would appear live in Houston to deal with Williams face-to-face.

In a dramatic showdown, The Undertaker accused Trick of losing the edge he once had as NXT Champion, claiming he no longer showed the same intensity while holding the TNA title. Trick tried to blindside him with a punch, but The Undertaker was ready. He caught the champion and delivered a thunderous chokeslam, leaving Williams laid out in the ring.

Later in the show, The Undertaker met with rising NXT star Je’Von Evans backstage. He offered the young talent a few words of encouragement and suggested that he should continue going after “the biggest dog in the yard.” The line appeared to tease Evans stepping up to challenge current NXT Champion Oba Femi, who successfully defended his title in a triple threat match against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura in the main event.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy