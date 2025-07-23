The Undertaker Leaves TNA Champion Trick Williams Laid Out on WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise appearance during Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT, confronting TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a tense segment that ended with The Deadman standing tall.

The storyline had been brewing since last week’s NXT broadcast, when Trick Williams was seen taunting members of the WWE LFG crew, proteges of The Undertaker, in a backstage segment. That provocation led The Undertaker to declare via social media that he would appear live in Houston to deal with Williams face-to-face.

In a dramatic showdown, The Undertaker accused Trick of losing the edge he once had as NXT Champion, claiming he no longer showed the same intensity while holding the TNA title. Trick tried to blindside him with a punch, but The Undertaker was ready. He caught the champion and delivered a thunderous chokeslam, leaving Williams laid out in the ring.

Later in the show, The Undertaker met with rising NXT star Je’Von Evans backstage. He offered the young talent a few words of encouragement and suggested that he should continue going after “the biggest dog in the yard.” The line appeared to tease Evans stepping up to challenge current NXT Champion Oba Femi, who successfully defended his title in a triple threat match against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura in the main event.

