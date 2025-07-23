×
Ric Flair Announces He Is Now Cancer-Free

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2025
Ric Flair shared an uplifting update with fans on Tuesday morning, revealing that he is officially cancer-free.

The 16-time world champion had previously disclosed that he was once again battling skin cancer, marking his second fight with the disease in just three years. Flair called melanoma “nothing to play with” and described the experience as a serious and humbling ordeal. However, things have now taken a turn for the better.

Posting to social media, Flair thanked the clinic responsible for his care, writing, “Thank You Academic Alliance In Dermatology! I’m Now Cancer Free! WOOOOO!” The photo showed Flair with visible bandages on both his forehead and arm, signaling recent treatment.

The 76-year-old had been forced to miss an appearance at Atlanta Comic Convention over the weekend due to what was described as personal and health-related issues. He had also pulled out of a prior engagement in June while undergoing treatment.

Flair remains under contract with AEW, though his role has been limited since he accompanied Sting during the legend’s retirement tour. He last appeared on AEW programming in May during an episode of Collision, where he paid tribute to close friend Steve “Mongo” McMichael, who recently passed away following a battle with ALS.

