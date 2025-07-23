Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76: WWE Hall of Famer Remembered for Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Legacy

Legendary heavy metal icon and WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76. Widely known as the “Prince of Darkness,” Osbourne’s impact on both music and pop culture spanned generations, and he also made several memorable appearances in professional wrestling. His family confirmed on Tuesday that he passed away “surrounded by love.”

Although best known as the frontman of Black Sabbath and a successful solo artist, Osbourne’s involvement with WWE began during the industry's 1980s boom. While his appearances were occasional, they were significant enough to earn him a place in the WWE Hall of Fame’s celebrity wing.

His most famous WWE moment came at WrestleMania 2 in 1986, during the Chicago portion of the three-city event. Osbourne accompanied Lou Albano in managing The British Bulldogs, Davey Boy Smith and The Dynamite Kid, as they challenged The Dream Team for the WWF Tag Team Championship. The Bulldogs would go on to win the titles in what became a historic moment for both wrestling and the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling era. Osbourne would later fondly recall his friendship with André the Giant, stating, “I used to go drinking with him, and he was such a lovely man.”

Decades later, Osbourne returned to WWE in various roles. His 2007 hit “I Don’t Wanna Stop” was chosen as the official theme for the Judgment Day pay-per-view, and he performed the track live on SmackDown. In 2009, he and his wife Sharon Osbourne guest-hosted an episode of Monday Night Raw, where they participated in a humorous “Raw’s Got Talent” segment.

His contributions were eventually recognized in 2021 with his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. In his virtual speech, he said, “Thank you so much WWE for this amazing award. I don’t deserve it, but thanks anyway. It’s all about the fans, really. Our fans keep us alive, man. It’s all about them.”

Osbourne’s music continues to leave its mark on WWE, particularly through the use of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” as the theme for the company’s WarGames matches. The song has been used for both NXT and main roster events, providing a fitting backdrop to one of WWE’s most violent match formats.

Outside the wrestling world, Osbourne’s legacy is unmatched. As a pioneer of heavy metal, he helped shape the genre through his work with Black Sabbath and through solo hits such as “Crazy Train,” “Mr. Crowley,” and “No More Tears.” His life and career reached a new generation in the early 2000s through the wildly popular MTV reality series The Osbournes. He was a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, once with Black Sabbath and again as a solo performer.

Ozzy Osbourne leaves behind a cultural legacy that spans music, television, and even professional wrestling, where his influence will continue to resonate for years to come.