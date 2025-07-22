WWE NXT Results - July 22, 2025

Tonight on NXT, we have appearances from Jacy Jayne, Trick Williams & The Undertaker, Ricky Saints goes up against Jasper Troy, Blake Monroe makes her NXT singles debut as she takes on Wren Sinclair, Oba Femi puts his NXT Championship on the line against Yoshiki Inamura & Josh Briggs and more!

Check back for live results.

Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx), Ricky Saints, Oba Femi, and Trick Williams are all shown arriving to the arena.

Booker T is shown walking backstage and he gets on the mic and talks about what we will be seeing on the card tonight as he makes his way to commentary.

Match 1 - 8-Person Mixed Tag Team Match: Zaria, Sol Ruca, Hank & Tank -vs- The Culling (Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Niko Vance & Shawn Spears)

Before we get the bell, all 8 competitors go at. In the ring, Vance attacks Hank and then tags in Spears. Spears kicks Hank and tags in Vance. Vance clobbers Hank down to the mat and then into the turnbuckle. Vance unloads some right hands on Hank and then tags in Spears. Spears hits a neckbreaker and tries to kick Hank who blind tags Tank. Spears is double teamed and covered by Tank. Tank is kicked and Paxley is tagged in which calls in Zaria. Paxley punches Zaria and Dame and Ruca go at it too. Zaria catches Paxley and slams her down and Paxley tags Spears. Tank comes in and clotheslines Spears. Hank is tagged in and then all members get in the ring and all hell breaks loose. The Culling is body slammed at the same time by the opposing four. Vance gets squished in the middle by all four of the faces and we cut to commercial.

Back to NXT, Vance beats down Tank in the middle of the ring. Vance locks Tank in a chin lock and Tank breaks out of the hold and the men trade punches in the ring. Tank is taken down with a shoulder check and Vance climbs the ropes. Vance misses a headbutt off the top rope and both men are now laid out. Spears is tagged in and Tank drops Spears with a clotheslines. Paxley and Ruca are tagged in and Ruca takes down Paxley and then clocks Dame. Zaria is tagged in and Paxley is double teamed. Zaria covers Paxley and Dame breaks the pin. Zaria knocks Dame out of the ring and Paxley takes down Zaria. Back in the ring, Hank and Tank battle Vance and Spears. Dame hits a codebreaker on Hank and then climbs the ropes and hits a crossbody on Hank and Tank and Ruca takes out Vance and Spears the same way. In the ring, Paxley knees Zaria, Zaria slams down Spears who tries to distract her and Paxley rolls up Zaria for a near fall. Zaria spears Paxley, Ruca takes Dame out of the ring. The lights turn off and Dark State shows up. As the lights come up, Paxley has Zaria rolled up and gets the win.

Winners: The Culling

After the commercial break, we will hear from Jacy Jayne.

Jordynne Grace is shown arriving earlier today. Ava tells Grace she is not allowed in the arena today due to her attacking everyone last week.

At ringside, Jacy Jane, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx come out and head to the ring. Jayne has her NXT and TNA Championship Belts with her. Jayne gets a mic and addresses the NXT Universe. Jayne says it doesn't matter what you think as it at the end of the day she runs women's wrestling. She talks about being called the most beatable champion and how she's now a double champ. She says the best part is that she did this all by herself and she was written off but look at her now. Lash Legend interrupts Jayne. Legend congratulates Jayne and tells her that no one thought she would be a double champ. Legend says Jayne won't stay at the top very long because it's time for Lash to Lash out. Legend talks about all the women she eliminated in the Evolution Battle Royal. Legend tells Jayne she's going to take one of her titles and this calls out Jaida Parker. Parker tells Legend that she's next and lines don't matter to her and she's the next face of this women's division. Jayne tries to get Henley and Nyx to attack Legend and Parker. Jayne then attacks Parker and a brawl ensues.

Je'Von Evans talks to Ricky Saints backstage. Saints asks Evans about some tips to take on Jasper Troy. Evans tells Saints to not overthink it.

We come back from a commercial break - Wren Sinclair is talking to Tavion Heights and Charlie Dempsey. Miles Borne comes by and says he's here to support Sinclair in her upcoming match against Blake Monroe later tonight.

Match 2: Jasper Troy -vs- Ricky Saints

We get the bell, Troy goes for Saints who starts with punches on Troy. Troy tosses Saints into the corner and then slams him into the turnbuckles. Saints comes back with chops to Troy. Troy clotheslines Saints on the apron and rolls him back in the ring and misses a splash on Saints. Saints is powerslammed down and covered for a two count. Troy throws Saints out of the ring and we cut to a break.

Back to NXT, Saints is being pummelled by Troy in the middle of the ring. Saints tries fighting back but is tossed across the ring. Saints punches Troy and then gets caught in a bearhug by Troy. Saints bites Troy to break the hold and Saints sends Troy out of the ring and jumps out of the ring onto but it does nothing to Troy. Troy misses a punch and punches the ring post. Saints now chops Troy outside the ring. Troy slams Saints into the apron and sends Saints back in the ring. Saints stomps on Troy's hand and attempts a tornado DDT but Troy throws him off. Saints comes off the top rope and hits a cross body on Troy and then hits a DDT on Troy and covers for a two count. Both Troy and Saints go over the top rope outside the ring. Saints jumps onto Troy's back on the entryway and they now fight at the top of the entrance ramp. Saints goes through the ramp and then Troy Senton's onto Saints. Troy gets back in the ring before the ten count getting the win.

Winner by Countout: Jasper Troy

The High Ryze is backstage talking to Trick Williams. They tell Williams they have his back and he says he has to do this on his own. Je'Von Evans makes fun of Williams and Williams tells Evans to mind his own business and tells High Ryze he will see them after the show.

We get a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

Trick Williams comes out to the ring and gets on the mic. Williams talks about competing at the TNA event and carrying both brands. He says this now makes him the Greatest TNA Champion of all time. He now talks about the LFG guys who are in his way and calls them out for disrespecting him. He talks about how the LFG guys called their trainer, The Undertaker, and tattled on him. He says the LFG has made The Undertaker soft since Taker now has an issue with Williams. He calls out The Undertaker. Taker comes out as The American Badass and gets in the ring. They both stand in the ring for a minute as Taker looks at the crowd and Williams is looking slightly stressed. Taker gets on the mic and says what we have here is a dead man walking. Taker talks about Williams' title and the way he's dressed and says Williams has it all except respect. Taker tells Williams he isn't the same guy he was when he had his NXT title. He says the guy Williams was, was a fighter, he was hungry and had that DAWG in him but that ain't Williams. He tells Williams that Williams can have all the talent but with his attitude he won't be champ very long. He tells Williams his attitude will be his downfall and that's when his walls will start crumbling down. He tells Williams his attitude is rotten and it's exactly what he tries to teach his LFG team to not have. Williams cuts him off and says no one is a superstar like Trick Williams. Taker tells Williams that if he wants to make a deal with the Deadman he will make Williams famous. Williams goes to strike Taker, but he gets chokeslammed instead.

Blake Monroe is shown walking backstage ahead of her match.

Fatal Influence talks backstage about who will take out Jaida Parker and Lash Legend. Michelle McCool comes by and tells them that Henley should take out Legend and Nyx should take out Parker. Jane heads to Ava to make this happen.

Match 3: Wren Sinclair -vs- Blake Monroe

The women lock up and Monroe sends Sinclair into the corner and kicks her. Monroe grinds Sinclair's face on the ropes and chokes her in the corner. Sinclair elbows Monroe and then covers for a quick two and Sinclair tries two more pins and Monroe kicks out. Monroe kicks down Sinclair and hits a missile drop kick off the second rope followed by a slingblade and a two count cover. Monroe gets Sinclair in a headlock. Sinclair hits an armdrag and then punches down Monroe. Sinclair hits an XFactor and covers for a two count. Sinclair gets caught on the ropes and Monroe then headbutts Sinclair. Monroe drops Sinclair with a butterfly DDT and gets the win.

Winner: Blake Monroe

After the match, Monroe gets on the mic but is rushed by Jordynne Grace. Security runs in and breaks them up. Monroe sneak attacks Grace and DDT's her onto a chair.

We cut to Ethan Page walking backstage.

Ethan Page is in the ring when we come back from commercial. Page says he's going to bring prestige to this belt he has and he will do this because of who he is and where he comes from. He says he's the best North American Champion because he's Canadian. He says his "North American" championship should be a title that shows Canada is supreme. He says he's a Canadian made in America and throws away the North American Title and unveils his new North American Title which looks like a Canadian Flag. He says any North American champion needs to have Canadian standards. Page compares Canada and the US and talks about how much better everything in Canada is. He talks about how proud he is being a Canadian and asks all to rise for the Canadian National Anthem. Page then sings the National Anthem. Santino Marella interrupts Page. Marella tells Page that he has some nerve and although he's Italian he currently lives in Canada and people from Canada don't think like him. He tells Page that Page is a bumhole bully. Page tells Marella to get lost. Marella says he's talked to Ava and they agree that the title should be held by someone worthy and Marella says he's the right guy to hold the title and he'll see him next week. Page says they should fight now, and Marella pulls out The Cobra and Page leaves the ring.

Backstage, Trick Williams walks backstage and comes by Oba Femi. They stare at each other, when Jacy Jayne walks by and says excuse me with both her belts and walks by them and Femi and Williams continue to stare down each other.

Je'Von Evans is backstage and Yoshiki Inamura comes by to ask for advice. Inamura says he's bad friend and Evans tells him he isn't. Inamura talks about liking Briggs but not how he acts. Evans says you can love someone and not like what they're doing.

Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, Wren Sinclair and Miles Borne talk backstage. Bubba Ray Dudley comes by and tells Sinclair he's proud of her. Dudley suggests another match with Heights -vs- Dempsey with the same stipulations for Heights to get to leave Catch Crew. Lexis King walks by and accuses Borne for being fake deaf and Borne tells King everyone wishes King was mute.

Match 4 - NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi(c) -vs- Josh Briggs -vs- Yokishi Inamura

Femi attacks Briggs off the bell and Briggs is knocked out of the ring. Inamura and Femi now battle in the ring. Inamura is thrown to the mat and Briggs gets in the ring and hits a backbreaker on Femi and covers for a two count. Femi is assaulted by both Inamura and Briggs and Femi now takes down both Inamura and Briggs. Femi slams into both men on opposite ends of the ring. Inamura slams down Femi and covers Femi and Briggs steps on the officials hand breaking the pin. Femi now chokeslam both Inamura and Briggs and we cut to commercial.

Back to the main event, Femi punches Briggs in the corner and sets him on the top rope. Femi goes to superplex Briggs but Inamura gets under Femi's legs and Briggs comes off the top and all three men crash to the ground. Inamura covers Femi who kicks out and then Inamura covers Briggs and Briggs gets pissed. Briggs goes to chokeslam Femi and accidentally elbows Inamura. Inamura is sent out of the ring and Briggs kicks Femi in the ring and then clotheslines him. Briggs chokeslams Femi and covers him for a near fall. Briggs punches Femi and Inamura accidentally spears Briggs. Inamura and Femi trade punches and Inamura takes down Femi. Inamura hits a sit down powerbomb on Femi and covers him and Briggs puts Femi's foot on the rope to break the pin. Inamura slams into Briggs outside the ring and gets back in the ring and takes down Femi with a Rock Bottom and then climbs the ropes and splashes on Femi. Briggs hits a moonsault breaking the pin and he now covers Femi who kicks out at two. Briggs and Inamura are in the ring now and they trade punches in the center of the ring. Inamura hits a striking combo and Briggs returns the favour. Briggs clotheslines Inamura down and Femi comes in and uppercuts Briggs and then hits The Fall from Grace and gets the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Champion: Oba Femi

After the match, Briggs runs through Inamura.

Backstage The Undertaker approaches Je'Von Evans and tells him to go after the biggest dog in the yard and we fade to black.