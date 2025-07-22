×
WWE Tag Team Breaks Up on Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2025
WWE Tag Team Breaks Up on Raw

The tag team partnership between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory has officially come to an end, as announced during a backstage segment on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. The split was revealed solely by Waller, who made the announcement without Theory being present.

In a brief exchange with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Waller interrupted to inform them that Theory was injured. Without much ceremony, he declared that the team was finished. “He is finally off my back,” Waller said before bluntly stating, “A-Town Down Under is no more.” He then offered to align himself with Kingston and Woods instead. The New Day appeared puzzled by the sudden offer and the abrupt nature of the announcement but did not immediately respond before Waller exited, claiming he would go fetch their car.

The understated breakup marked an unusual conclusion for a team that had its share of issues but also experienced notable success.

A-Town Down Under captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, which marked the first main roster title reign for both Waller and Theory.

