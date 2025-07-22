Roman Reigns to Paul Heyman: “You’re Not a Wiseman Anymore, You’re a Dumbass”

Monday’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw ended in chaos as Roman Reigns found himself rejecting Paul Heyman’s plea for a reunion, clashing with Bron Breakker, and ultimately teaming up with Jey Uso to fight off a two-on-one ambush.

The closing segment began with Paul Heyman standing in the ring alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. After praising them as the “future of the entire industry,” Heyman invited Roman Reigns to join them, calling on their shared history. When Reigns arrived, Heyman made an emotional appeal, saying there was a leadership gap in the wake of Seth Rollins’ injury and suggesting they restore what was once broken. “You’ll always be my family, because I love you, my Tribal Chief,” Heyman said.

Reigns took the microphone and dismissed the offer entirely. He told Heyman that while his words might have once meant something, those days were over. “You’re not a wiseman anymore, you’re a dumbass,” Reigns said coldly. He declared that it was not Heyman who made him the Tribal Chief, but the fans and the original Bloodline members , including The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Reigns accused Heyman of betraying him for a business opportunity linked to someone he had not spoken to in a decade, a pointed reference to Seth Rollins.

As Reigns continued, Breakker repeatedly tried to interrupt until Heyman handed him the microphone. Breakker stepped up and told Reigns, “We don’t want you here anymore. You’re yesterday’s news. You’re the old dog… I’m the big dog now. I’m the top dog now. I’m the future of WWE. I’m the man now. So do what you do best, Roman, turn around and leave.”

Reigns responded by tossing Breakker the mic, then caught him off guard with a Superman Punch, which sparked a wild brawl. Reigns tried to fight off both Breakker and Reed, but was overwhelmed. Reed sent Reigns crashing into a Breakker spear and then climbed the ropes for a Tsunami.

Before Reed could hit his finisher, Jey Uso’s music hit and he stormed the ring, leveling both Breakker and Reed with a flurry of superkicks. Reigns and Jey then delivered stereo spears, clearing the ring. As Breakker, Reed, and Heyman retreated up the ramp, Raw closed with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso standing united once again.