×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Roman Reigns to Paul Heyman: “You’re Not a Wiseman Anymore, You’re a Dumbass”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2025
Roman Reigns to Paul Heyman: “You’re Not a Wiseman Anymore, You’re a Dumbass”

Monday’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw ended in chaos as Roman Reigns found himself rejecting Paul Heyman’s plea for a reunion, clashing with Bron Breakker, and ultimately teaming up with Jey Uso to fight off a two-on-one ambush.

The closing segment began with Paul Heyman standing in the ring alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. After praising them as the “future of the entire industry,” Heyman invited Roman Reigns to join them, calling on their shared history. When Reigns arrived, Heyman made an emotional appeal, saying there was a leadership gap in the wake of Seth Rollins’ injury and suggesting they restore what was once broken. “You’ll always be my family, because I love you, my Tribal Chief,” Heyman said.

Reigns took the microphone and dismissed the offer entirely. He told Heyman that while his words might have once meant something, those days were over. “You’re not a wiseman anymore, you’re a dumbass,” Reigns said coldly. He declared that it was not Heyman who made him the Tribal Chief, but the fans and the original Bloodline members , including The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Reigns accused Heyman of betraying him for a business opportunity linked to someone he had not spoken to in a decade, a pointed reference to Seth Rollins.

As Reigns continued, Breakker repeatedly tried to interrupt until Heyman handed him the microphone. Breakker stepped up and told Reigns, “We don’t want you here anymore. You’re yesterday’s news. You’re the old dog… I’m the big dog now. I’m the top dog now. I’m the future of WWE. I’m the man now. So do what you do best, Roman, turn around and leave.”

Reigns responded by tossing Breakker the mic, then caught him off guard with a Superman Punch, which sparked a wild brawl. Reigns tried to fight off both Breakker and Reed, but was overwhelmed. Reed sent Reigns crashing into a Breakker spear and then climbed the ropes for a Tsunami.

Before Reed could hit his finisher, Jey Uso’s music hit and he stormed the ring, leveling both Breakker and Reed with a flurry of superkicks. Reigns and Jey then delivered stereo spears, clearing the ring. As Breakker, Reed, and Heyman retreated up the ramp, Raw closed with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso standing united once again.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy