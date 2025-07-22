Gunther Warns CM Punk: “I Will Make You Regret That You Ever Stepped In A Wrestling Ring”

WWE Monday Night Raw opened with high-stakes tension as World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and his SummerSlam challenger, CM Punk, went face-to-face in a fiery in-ring exchange. With their championship clash just weeks away, both men made their intentions crystal clear, setting the tone for one of SummerSlam’s most anticipated matches.

CM Punk addressed the crowd in Houston, laying out his mission since returning to WWE. He explained that he had two goals upon coming back: to main event WrestleMania and to become world champion. While the first has already been achieved, the second has been delayed by personal rivalries and detours.

Punk acknowledged Gunther’s reputation as one of the best in the world, calling him a “beast” and referencing his dominant 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion. He admitted he has had little time to prepare for someone like Gunther, but insisted that he is more than ready. Punk said he has been training his entire life for this opportunity and warned that he is not just any opponent, he is “the best in the world.”

Gunther entered to confront Punk, standing tall at the top of the ramp before delivering a measured and brutal verbal response. He said that both he and Punk were in WWE for the same reasons: championships and money. He acknowledged that they both have big egos, but insisted that his own is earned through achievement, while Punk’s is built on crowd reactions.

“The Ring General” took things further, declaring that he would make Punk regret ever stepping into a ring again. Gunther warned that their SummerSlam match would end with Punk realizing he will never be world champion again, and that the only thing he will have left is the fans chanting his name in vain.

The segment ended with Gunther walking away while Punk stood his ground, silently staring him down. The World Heavyweight Title showdown between Gunther and Punk is set for WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam event, taking place August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Has Gunther met his match?

