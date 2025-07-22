Roddy Hogan, Hulk Hogan Superfan and Fixture at WWE Events, Dead at 60

Generations of wrestling fans are mourning the loss of Eric Servis, widely known as “Roddy Hogan,” the ultimate Hulk Hogan superfan who brought the spirit of Hulkamania to life in arenas across America. His passing was officially confirmed by the Cauliflower Alley Club on Monday, July 21.

Roddy Hogan’s presence was unmistakable. With his iconic red-and-yellow gear, bandana, and trademark mustache, Servis bore a striking resemblance to the real Hulk Hogan, often prompting double-takes from fans and even wrestlers alike. What began as admiration quickly turned into a lifelong dedication that made him one of wrestling’s most recognizable superfans.

For decades, Servis was seen at ringside during WWE and WCW events, especially throughout the 1990s and 2000s, always showing vocal support for his hero. Based in Florida, he became a familiar face at fan conventions and wrestling reunions, often stopping to pose for photos and spread positivity wherever he went.

Roddy Hogan was not just an impersonator. He turned his fandom into a lifestyle, forming a close relationship with Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan. The two shared countless moments together, with Hogan frequently praising Servis’s loyalty and heart.

As news of his death spread, tributes poured in from wrestlers, fans, and industry insiders who fondly remembered his energy and enthusiasm. Many shared pictures and personal stories, noting how his devotion to wrestling added a special kind of magic to the events he attended.

The Cauliflower Alley Club, a longtime gathering place for wrestlers and fans, honored Servis’s memory in their announcement, recognizing him as a cherished regular at their Las Vegas reunions. Roddy Hogan was more than a lookalike, he was part of the wrestling family.

WNS sends deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Eric Servis during this difficult time.

