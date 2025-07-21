WWE Monday Night Raw Results - July 21, 2025

Tonight on RAW, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, & CM Punk will be on hand, Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn go head to head, we have a No. 1 Contenders Match pitting the teams of LWO, The Creed Brothers and The New Day against each other, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria take on Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez for their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, Rusev collides with Sheamus again, Dominik Mysterio goes to the doctors and more!

RAW opens with clips of last week's main event resulting in the return of Roman Reigns. We then cut to the arena and see Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, and The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez & Finn Balor) arriving. Dominik Mysterio goes to get the car valet and it's AJ Styles as the valet playing mind games with Mysterio.

At ringside, CM Punk makes his way out. Punk says he is happy to be here tonight and that when he came back he had some goals... Main Event WrestleMania and be the World Champion. He's done one of them and now he's on the road to completing his next goal. Punk says Gunther is one of the best wrestlers in the world and while he can't guarantee a win, he promises to give everything he has and can. He says he's been training for this his entire life. Gunther comes out and gets boo'd out of the building while trying to talk. He says he'll just cut to chase and he's not here to start drama. He says he and Punk are for the same things and that they both consider themselves as the Best in the World and they both have massive egos BUT Gunther's ego is justified. Gunther says at SummerSlam when the bell rings, he'll make Punk regret he ever stepped foot in a wrestling ring. Gunther tells Punk he will drop him like a wet towel and Punk will never be champ or the best in the world. He tells Punk at least he has degenerates chanting his name, and leaves.

Stephanie Vaquer is backstage with Byron Saxton. She talks about Chelsea Green and her Green Regime. Naomi comes up and tells Vaquer she's coming after her.

Match 1: Rusev -vs- Sheamus

Sheamus charges at Rusev with the Brogue kick and Rusev dodges it and rolls out of the ring. Sheamus goes out as well and the two battle outside the ring. Rusev misses an elbow on Sheamus in the ring but then kicks Sheamus as he gets in the ring. Rusev suplexes Sheamus two times and covers Sheamus who kicks out immediately. Rusev beats on Sheamus against the ropes and Sheamus starts punching Rusev. Sheamus hits a rolling Senton and then knees Rusev in the chest. Rusev and Sheamus trade punches and Sheamus taken down with a clothesline. Rusev hits Sheamus with some strikes to his kidneys and then slams down Sheamus with a back suplex. Sheamus comes out of nowhere and clotheslines Rusev to the mat. Rusev gets tossed outside the ring and Rusev gets on the apron and guillotines Sheamus who attempted 10Beats. Sheamus kicks Rusev off the apron and climbs the ropes and hits a clotheslines off the top turnbuckle onto Rusev outside the ring. Rusev then grabs Sheamus and hits a Fallaway Slam sending Rusev over the announce desk and we cut to commercial break.

Back to the show, Sheamus slowly gets to his feet and punches Rusev several times. Rusev is clotheslined down and the gets an Irish Curse Backbreaker on him. Sheamus slams down Rusev and Rusev is covered for a near fall. Rusev rolls out to the apron and Sheamus hits 10beats and Rusev rolls back into the ring. Sheamus tries for the Brogue Kick and Rusev catches him and powerbombs Sheamus and covers him for a two count. Sheamus hits Rusev with The Brogue Kick and covers Rusev and Rusev kicks out at two. Sheamus showboats and flips onto the top rope. Rusev punches him and joins him on the top rope. Sheamus kicks Rusev off and jumps off the top rope and Rusev kicks him and covers for a two count. Rusev then slaps The Accolade on Sheamus. Sheamus crawls to the bottom rope and does after some struggling. Rusev calls Sheamus a Stubborn Mule and slaps him around a little. Sheamus tells Rusev to bring it and Rusev kicks him over and over again and Sheamus continues taunting Rusev. Rusev takes the turnbuckle pad off and tries slamming Sheamus' head on it. Sheamus slams Rusev's head into it. Sheamus Brogue kicks Rusev and gets the win.

Winner: Sheamus

Byron Saxton is backstage with El Grande Americano. Dragon Lee comes by and calls Americano a fake and they start to fight backstage.

Bayley is backstage and Lyra Valkyria comes up to her pissed that she asked Adam Pearce to team them together for a tag title match.

Match 2 - WWE World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Triple Threat Match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) -vs- LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) -vs- The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) w/Ivy Nile

Kingston, Brutus and Wilde start the bout. Kingston is thrown out of the ring and Brutus throws Wilde in the and tags in Julius. Julius takes out Wilde and The New Day. Julius clotheslines Wilde and covers him. Wilde kicks out and tags in Del Toro. Julius is double teamed and Del Toro hits a springboard moonsault and then Kingston kicks Del Toro in the face. Kingston covers Julius and he kicks out. Kingston tried for Del Toro and Del Toro kicks out. Del Toro is double teamed in the corner as Woods is tagged in. Woods takes out Del Toro and then kicks Julius in the face. Kingston tags in and kicks Julius and they take turns tagging out and kicking Julius. Julius is knocked to the outside and we cut to a break.

Back to RAW, Brutus covers Del Toro who kicks out at two. Brutus starts punching Del Toro and Kingston comes in and starts kicking Del Toro. Now Brutus and Kingston go at it exchanging punches. Del Toro kicks Kingston and hits an enzuigiri on Kingston and hits a Poisonrana on Brutus. Wilde is tagged in and he takes out both Brutus and Julius and Kingston and Woods. Wilde rolls up both Kingston and Woods and goes for a pin but they kick out. Wilde now slams down Woods and Julius and everyone is outside the ring. Wilde goes to splash onto them, but Ivy Nile pushes him off. Dragon Lee runs down and takes out everyone outside the ring and El Grande Americano runs out and The Creed Brothers get pissed at him. In the ring, Wilde rolls up Kingston and gets the win.

Winner: LWO

Iyo Sky is backstage with Asuka & Kairi Sane. They give each other some support, Asuka and Sane leave and Stephanie Vaquer comes in and says when Sky wins at SummerSlam it'll be her vs Sky in Paris. Sky says why wait and not have a match tonight. Vaquer agrees.

Adam Pearce is backstage with Dominik Mysterio. He's forcing Mysterio to go to medical and see the doctor. AJ Styles is mopping the floor stalking Mysterio waiting for Mysterio being cleared. Xavior Woods and Kofi Kingston talk backstage and they say they need something fresh. Grayson Waller comes by and says Austin Theory is injured so he's finally free and tells The New Day he wants to join them.

Back to ringside, Becky Lynch comes out to the ring. Lynch says she should be at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 but instead she's here because that's what leaders do. She says she did everything she said she'd do and she held everyone down - but at least she was honest about it unlike Valkyria. She says Valkyria is safeguarding all the opportunities to challenge for this belt and says Valkyria is greedy AF. She calls out Valkyria and tells Valkyria she's made her a star but this free ride now ends. She tells Valkyria that when she loses at SummerSlam she's unable to challenge for the IC title again. Valkyria accepts Lynch's terms and gives her own terms - no countout, no DQ - there must be a winner. Lynch agrees and says all Valkyria has been doing is disrespecting everything and that Valkyria must respect this match and respect her. Lynch asks Valkyria to shake her hand. Valkyria goes to shake her hand and Lynch lunges at her and Valkyria slams Lynch down with a ManHandle slam.

Match 3 - WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgement Day(c) (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) w/Dominik Mysterio -vs- Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

The match is underway when we come back from commercial break. Bayley charges at Perez and Rodriguez outside the ring and Perez runs in the ring and kicks Bayley as she enters the ring again. Bayley slams Perez into the corner and punches her. Bayley snapmares Perez and then takes her down with some forearms and covers Perez for two. Rodriguez is tagged in and Bayley is tossed to the mat by Rodriguez. Bayley gets tossed down again and she tries to tag Valkyria. Valkyria is tagged in and she tries to take down Rodriguez but Valkyria can't. Rodriguez is kicked in the face and Bayley is tagged in. Rodriguez suplexes both Bayley and Valkyria. Bayley driven into the turnbuckle and Perez is tagged in. Bayley is double teamed and Perez covers Bayley for a two count. Perez tags out and is sent out of the ring. Valkyria is tagged in and she kicks Rodriguez. Rodriguez throws Valkyria into the corner and Valkyria tries to trip Rodriguez. Rodriguez guillotines Valkyria and then clotheslines Valkyria and we get a commercial.

Back from commercial break Rodriguez slams down Valkyria and kicks Bayley off the apron. Perez is tagged in and Valkyria is covered for two. Perez tags out and Rodriguez goes for a spinning plancha and misses. Perez tags in and stops Valkyria from tagging but Bayley gets tagged in. Bayley knocks down Perez with a back suplex. Bayley kicks Perez in the gut and hits a sunset flip bomb on Perez and covers her for a two count. Bayley slams into Perez in the corner. Perez moves out of the way and distracts the ref allowing Rodriguez to clothesline Bayley. Rodriguez slams down Bayley and Perez tries for a springboard moonsault after being tagged in. Bayley knocks Rodriguez out of the ring and covers Perez for a two count. Valkyria is tagged in and and she hits a leg drop on Perez and covers her and Perez kicks out. Rodriguez and Bayley battle out of the ring. In the ring, Valkyria powerbombs Perez and tags Bayley who elbows Perez and covers her but Rodriguez breaks the pin. Perez rolls up Bayley in the ring after Mysterio distracts them. Outside the ring, Rodriguez accidentally kicks Mysterio which was intended for Valkyria. Valkyria kicks Rodriguez and in the ring both Bayley and Perez slam each other down. Medical runs down to check on Mysterio and one of them is AJ Styles in disguise. All this allows Becky Lynch to crawl out of the ring and beat up Valkyria. Perez rolls up Bayley who has no one to tag but Bayley kicks out. Rodriguez tags in and hits a Tejana Bomb on Bayley and gets the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: The Judgement Day

Jackie Redmond talks to Sami Zayn backstage before his match. Zayn says enough is enough and Kross has been getting in his business too much and he's now going to deal with Kross for good.

Dominik Mysterio walks backstage looking for AJ Styles. JD McDonagh and Finn Balor tell Mysterio to not worry his friends are here. Adam Pearce tells Mysterio to meet him in medical or give him his title.

Match 4: Sami Zayn -vs- Karrion Kross w/Scarlett

Zayn and Kross lock up at the bell and the hold is broken. They trade waist locks and Zayn kicks Kross and chops him. Kross gets suplexed and then he comes at Zayn with an elbow knocking Zayn down. Kross punches away at Zayn and then clobbers him in the corner. Kross whips Zayn across the ring and the men now trade chops on the corner. Zayn punches Kross several times in the corner and the Kross is knocked outside the ring. Zayn hits the Arabian Press on Kross outside the ring. Zayn throws Kross into the ring and Scarlett kicks Zayn in the ribs as he gets in the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, Kross has Zayn in a waist lock in the middle of the ring. Zayn is throw in the corner and then punched in the corner. Kross throws Zayn across the ring and Zayn comes back with a clothesline on Kross. Zayn hits a rope assisted Tornado DDT and covers Kross for a two count. Kross now beats on Zayn in the corner and tears off his bandages on his ribs. They both get on the top turnbuckle and Zayn now starts punching Kross and hits a sunsetflip bomb on Kross and covers for a near fall. Scarlett goes to give Kross a steel pipe but Zayn hits an exploder on Kross in the corner. Scarlett grabs Zayn's leg to distract the ref allowing Kross to hit Zayn in the ribs with the pipe and gets the win.

Winner: Karrion Kross

AJ Styles and Adam Pearce are backstage waiting to hear if Dominik Mysterio is cleared or not. Mysterio attacks Styles from behind and says he's cleared and will see him at SummerSlam.

Match 5: Iyo Sky -vs- Stephanie Vaquer

Sky and Vaquer lock up and Sky gets Vaquer on the mat with a waist lock. Vaquer rolls out of it and gets Sky in an armbar who flips out of the hold. They lock up again and they take turns taking each other down to the mat and then get back on their feet and lock up again. Vaquer and Sky take turns battling for power and Vaquer gets Sky in a submission hold and Sky rolls out and puts Vaquer in a hold. Vaquer breaks the hold and the continue countering moves. Vaquer rolls up Sky and Sky kicks out. Sky rolls up Vaquer and Vaquer kicks out. They now trade pinning attempts. Vaquer backdrops Sky and goes for Devil's Kiss but Sky rolls her up and Vaquer kicks out. Vaquer tries for another pin and Sky kicks out. Sky dropkicks Vaquer who rolls out of the ring. Sky hits a suicide dive on Vaquer knocking her down and Sky gets back in the ring and rolls back out onto the apron. Sky goes for a springboard moonsault to the outside but Vaquer moves out of the way and gets back in the ring. Vaquer then springboards off the ropes and splashes out onto Sky outside and we cut to commercial.

Back to the match, Sky clotheslines Vaquer and slams her down to the mat. Sky comes off the top rope and Vaquer dodges and drop kicks Sky. Vaquer hits a double underhook codebreaker and covers Sky for a two count. Sky slaps Vaquer in a crossface and then does a headscissor through the ropes and guillotines Vaquer sending her out of the ring. Sky hits a springboard moonsault and then back in the ring hits a top rope missile dropkick on Vaquer. Sky double stomps Vaquer and goes for the Bullet Train Attack but Vaquer moves and slams down Sky with a German Suplex. Sky hits a German Suplex on Vaquer back knocking her on the apron. Sky goes for a sunset flip bomb off the apron but Vaquer counters and hits Devil's Kiss on Sky on the apron and the rolls in the ring with Sky and continues the rest of the move in the ring. Vaquer hits a Dragon Screw on Sky in the corner and then hits a meteora on Sky. Vaquer tries for SBV but Sky counters and hits a double underhook backbreaker on Vaquer and covers Vaquer for two. Sky kicks Vaquer in the head and then connects with The Bullet Train Attack and then walks over Vaquer and tries for Over the Moonsault but Vaquer gets on the ropes with her and a top rope flapjack slam sending Sky crashing to mat from the top rope. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre come down and get on the apron and Vaquer punches them off the apron. From behind, Chelsea Green comes in the ring and attacks Vaquer. Sky helps out Vaquer and hits a missile drop kick on Green. Fyre is then tossed out of the ring, and then Vaquer and Sky drop kick Niven out of the ring. As Sky and Vaquer celebrate, Naomi runs out and attacks Sky and Vaquer. Rhea Ripley comes out to even the odds. She takes out The Secret Hervice and then slams down Naomi. Green is still in the ring and she gets beaten up by Sky and Vaquer. Ripley hits Riptide on Green and Ripley, Vaquer and Sky celebrate in the ring.

We come back from commercial break and see Paul Heyman coming down to the ring with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Heyman gets on the mic and says he's in the ring with the future of this company - Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed. Heyman says before Roman Reigns comes out, he has a lot of things to get off his chest. Before he can speak, Roman Reigns' music blares through the arena and Reigns comes out and takes his time walking to the ring and staring down Heyman, Breakker and Reed. Reigns gets in the ring and Heyman tells Reigns he doesn't want to be disrespectful or rude like the people who are from Texas but he wants Reigns to know Seth Rollins won't be back for a long time but that opens up a spot for a leader in their faction and if Reigns thinks about this, they can fix this and Breakker and Reed come with him. Heyman says Reigns knows they're far better together than opposing each other and says "I love you, my Tribal Chief." Reigns tells Heyman to put that on pause and asks Houston to acknowledge him and the crowd erupts. Heyman joins in and does the Tribal Chief salute. Reigns asks Heyman if seriously just asked him to lead and then tells Heyman he's not a Wiseman anymore but just a dumbass. Breakker goes to charge at Reigns but he's stopped by Heyman and Reed. Reigns tells Breakker that Heyman will do with him like he did with Reigns. He tells Breakker that when Breakker becomes the big dog, Heyman will take all the credit for it. He says he's the Tribal Chief not because of Heyman but because the fans acknowledge him. He says Heyman did have a part in creating that title, but Heyman did nothing in helping him keep that title. He says his Bloodline helped him but not Heyman. He tells Heyman that Heyman creates Factions, but his Bloodline was created by his Bloodline. He tells Breakker to back up again as Breakker is ready to charge. Reigns continues and says that Heyman used to be a friend and business partner to his family but Reigns made him family and what did Heyman do? He threw it all away for a "best friend". Reigns says he didn't ruin the Bloodline, Heyman did. Breakker goes for Reigns again and they stare each other down. Breakker asks for the mic and tells Reigns that no one wants him here anymore and he's yesterday's news. Breakker says that now all Reigns does is take up space in his ring. He knows Heyman won't turn on him because he holds value and Reigns is worthless. He says he's the top dog now and the future of the WWE. He tells Reigns to do what he does best and that's to turn around and leave. Reigns says he didn't hear a word Breakker and to say it again and throws his mic at Breakker and then hits a superman punch on Breakker. Reed and Reigns start fighting and Breakker spears Reigns. Breakker holds down Reigns and Reed goes to Tsunami him but Jey Uso comes down and takes the fight to both Breakker and Reed. Uso and Reigns spear both Breakker and Reed at the same time and send them out of the ring. Uso and Reigns celebrate in the ring as Heyman and his boys regroup out of the ring and the show ends.