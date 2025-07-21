Mark Henry Teases Potential Rock Involvement in SummerSlam Street Fight

Mark Henry has shared his thoughts on the possibility of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson making a surprise appearance during the upcoming WWE Championship Street Fight between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed speculation that The Rock could finally get involved after being absent at WrestleMania earlier this year. According to Henry, the clues have been there, especially in Cena’s promos.

“This is the one where you might get The Rock. You should have got it at WrestleMania and didn’t. It’s time to make up for the mistakes, pay for the sins of the fathers. John Cena kept mentioning ‘we.’ ‘We came up with. We did that’ There’s only one we: him and the Rock. Cody even called him out.”

Henry noted that Cody Rhodes has not shied away from referencing The Rock in recent promos, including a clear mention during an episode of SmackDown, further fueling speculation about a confrontation.

“Cody mentioned him in that opening promo [on SmackDown], so all of this stuff is pointing toward The Rock being involved in this ordeal. And we’ll see how that works out, but being that it’s a Street Fight, that gives even more credence to the fact that everything won’t be structured and it won’t be a DQ if the Rock did show his ugly face.”